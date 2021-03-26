Women brought insight in history

This realization brought back to my memory a saying of my sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Waldrip: “If you let mothers into the negotiating rooms, there would never be another war.”

Maybe there is need for more women in leadership capacities — at least they could not do worse than what history records men accomplishing.

The influence of women on the life and ministry of Jesus cannot easily be overestimated. In a social system absolutely dominated by men, author Al Lundy, a practicing Catholic, states that 15% of Jesus’ parables are about women and another 20% are not gender-specific.

Rebecca McLaughlin’s study of women in Jesus’ ministry is even more revealing. She notes the frequency in which men and women are paired together in a comparison situation in Jesus’s life, but the woman is shown in a more favorable light. (Elizabeth and Zechariah, parents of John the Baptist, serve as an illustration of this phenomena.) Of his two parables concerning prayer, one is of a woman who is painted persisting her plea with the judge and the other is the self-righteous Pharisee informing the Lord of how wonderful he finds himself to be.