Women brought insight in history

From the onset of his presidency, Jimmy Carter fixed a professional as well as a personal goal of a comprehensive Middle East peace settlement based on U.N. Resolution 242. Specifically, this resolution called for a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territories it occupied since the June 1967 war, the recognition of Israel’s right to exist by the Arabs and a just settlement for the Palestinian refugees displaced by Israeli settlements. Early on, he began to visit leaders of the Middle East and found encouragement from two particular statesmen, President Anwar Sadat of Egypt and Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel.
Eventually, the three leaders met at Camp David, and on today’s date, March 26, 1979, they signed what history recognizes as the Camp David Accords.
It was a crowning success for Carter’s term in office, as it concluded with the Framework for Peace in the Middle East containing three historic achievements: a process to attain self-government for the Palestinians, a structure for concluding peace between Egypt and Israel, and another model for reaching a peaceful relationship between the other Arab nations and Israel.
But one detail that may have been a subtle-but-determining influence that is more often than not omitted from the historical accounts — it was the first lady, Rosalynn Carter, who suggested the use of Camp David as the setting of the peace negotiations. Her intuition told her that Camp David’s casual, cottage-like ambiance with its natural walking trails for meditation and reflection might be more conducive for a desired outcome than a confrontational hubbub boardroom environment where diplomats typically meet with dozens of “experts” and advisers opposite their counterparts. Another personal touch included was to bring in chefs schooled in Arab and kosher culinary arts.
This realization brought back to my memory a saying of my sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Waldrip: “If you let mothers into the negotiating rooms, there would never be another war.”
Maybe there is need for more women in leadership capacities — at least they could not do worse than what history records men accomplishing.
The influence of women on the life and ministry of Jesus cannot easily be overestimated. In a social system absolutely dominated by men, author Al Lundy, a practicing Catholic, states that 15% of Jesus’ parables are about women and another 20% are not gender-specific.
Rebecca McLaughlin’s study of women in Jesus’ ministry is even more revealing. She notes the frequency in which men and women are paired together in a comparison situation in Jesus’s life, but the woman is shown in a more favorable light. (Elizabeth and Zechariah, parents of John the Baptist, serve as an illustration of this phenomena.) Of his two parables concerning prayer, one is of a woman who is painted persisting her plea with the judge and the other is the self-righteous Pharisee informing the Lord of how wonderful he finds himself to be.
The healing ministry of Christ is almost one for one, men to women. He healed Peter’s mother-in-law, raised the son of the grieving mother, cleansed a women of an unclean spirit and took care of the synagogue ruler’s daughter (An aside to this story is that, when a man of the synagogue objected, Jesus defended the action with the words, she was “a daughter of Abraham.”)
We can continue far beyond the space for words here. There were women disciples, as well as men. The last at the cross and the first at the tomb were women. The two disciples who unknowingly walked with Jesus on the road to Emmaus recounted to him the story that the women had shared with them.
What influence gave Rosalynn Carter her understanding of the advantage of Camp David? We probably will never know. Could it have been that Jesus over and again witnessed his mother, Mary, praying for her family or some other concern over and again (the persistent woman) or looking for a coin that had fallen onto the floor under a piece of furniture (the parable of the lost coin)?
The insight to be gained here is uncomplicated. Sometimes we simply need fresh perspectives while evaluating old situations. And they can come from anybody.
