Women have to be tough, even as teens

In any event, Facebook is worried about the fierce competition for its Instagram audience. Over 40% of Instagram users are 22 or younger. They haven’t been “aging” up to Facebook, now the province of older people. The report finds that young adults consider Facebook’s content as “negative, fake and misleading.” (Where else have we heard that?)

The problem of teens suffering social distress via Instagram could be assigned to most everyone on any social media. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to talk about the positive mental benefits — the connecting with others — that social media offers. But what kind of connections are these platforms promoting and, more to the point, replacing? While social media apps promote shallow relationships, more seriously, they crowd out opportunities for real intimacy.

I know two wonderful women pained by serious depression and racked by self-doubt. They’re on Facebook all the time, posting several times a day about their allegedly carefree lives and happy marriages and, in the case of one, flawless children.

I love them both but know they are hiding their realities. All their “friends” see, however, is the phony facade, and then they wonder why they, too, aren’t having a grand time.