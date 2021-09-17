Worthless distractions can hamper intentional living

Have you ever wondered what George Washington would think of our world if he was suddenly catapulted 250 years into the future? Or maybe Ben Franklin, or Abraham Lincoln, or Jesus?

I’ve found myself wondering that from time to time. Perhaps they’d be impressed with the progress we’ve made in certain areas or horrified with the things we’ve done to one another over the years.

Regardless of what they’d think about where humanity is at this moment in history, there’s one thing I’m sure of. George Washington, Ben Franklin or anyone else you suddenly brought into our 21st century world would be completely overwhelmed. We barely notice it — the pace of life and the lack of quiet. For most of us, there is something (usually several somethings) going on every single moment of every single day. I can’t imagine that someone who is not used to this would be able to manage it.

I noticed it the other day for the first time in a long time. I was at a gas station. I refilled my vehicle and then stopped in the store to get a drink. I don’t know what possessed me to start counting, but in the five minutes or so that I was there, I counted at least 67 times I was being marketed to in some way.

There was the television on the pump — imagine saying that sentence 40 years ago.