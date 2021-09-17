Worthless distractions can hamper intentional living

Have you ever wondered what George Washington would think of our world if he was suddenly catapulted 250 years into the future? Or maybe Ben Franklin, or Abraham Lincoln, or Jesus?
I’ve found myself wondering that from time to time. Perhaps they’d be impressed with the progress we’ve made in certain areas or horrified with the things we’ve done to one another over the years.
Regardless of what they’d think about where humanity is at this moment in history, there’s one thing I’m sure of. George Washington, Ben Franklin or anyone else you suddenly brought into our 21st century world would be completely overwhelmed. We barely notice it — the pace of life and the lack of quiet. For most of us, there is something (usually several somethings) going on every single moment of every single day. I can’t imagine that someone who is not used to this would be able to manage it.
I noticed it the other day for the first time in a long time. I was at a gas station. I refilled my vehicle and then stopped in the store to get a drink. I don’t know what possessed me to start counting, but in the five minutes or so that I was there, I counted at least 67 times I was being marketed to in some way.
There was the television on the pump — imagine saying that sentence 40 years ago.
The television was trying to get me to buy a sandwich and then a new smartphone. There were signs and banners and placards everywhere, and I mean everywhere. There were country music songs on the radio — songs the music industry wants me to buy or stream. And what about the sign above the pump explaining how my purchase helps local charities or even the American flag? Sure, the gas station owners are probably patriotic, but they also know most people like buying from gas stations owned by people they think are patriotic. Is that marketing, or am I just being too cynical? Or is there even such a thing as too cynical anymore?
Either way, I’m pretty sure if I were to uproot Ben Franklin or George Washington out of their world and drop them into mine, I don’t think it would take long for them to be completely overwhelmed. I’m talking catatonic. Background noise and carefully crafted marketing pitches fill every moment. Every day of my life is filled with background noise. I’m used to it. I don’t notice it anymore, and I don’t think that’s a good thing.
In Psalm 119, the Psalmist writes, “Turn my heart toward your statutes and not toward selfish gain. Turn my eyes away from worthless things.”
Notice the Psalmist doesn’t say, “Turn my eyes away from evil things.” The word he chooses is “worthless.” It’s the same word the author of Ecclesiastes uses over and over again when he writes, “Vanity of vanities, everything is vanity.” In more contemporary language, “Everything is meaningless.”
These verses tell us to guard our hearts, not necessarily from evil, but from everything that is worthless. The Psalmist knows our biggest enemies. The things that crowd our minds and disturb our hearts aren’t necessarily evil, they’re just worth less.
How many times do my prayers get drowned out by the background noise of my life? How often do I really intend to sit down and spend some time in reflection and meditation, but end up being derailed by whatever is on Netflix? How many mornings do I promise myself that today is the day I’m not going to get overwhelmed, only to lose it within 30 seconds of arriving at the office?
It goes deeper than personal peace and prayer practices. Do I settle for the companionship of my social feeds instead of the real live people behind those posts? Do I settle for the soft blue glow of Hulu instead of the brilliant light show of the setting sun just outside my window? Do I let Spotify sing me to sleep instead of the call and response of the cicadas and the gentle melody of the early autumn breeze?
If we let it, this world will fill every moment of every day with vanity and meaningless noise. A little meaningless noise isn’t a bad thing. Social media is a fantastic tool for staying connected with people across long distances, and some days the best thing we can do for ourselves is to lose our minds in a TV show or a music playlist for a few hours. But if we’ll let it, all this background noise can highjack our lives and fill our minds with worthless things. Not evil things necessarily, just things that are worth less.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.