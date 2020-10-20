Writer provides Halloween horror survival tips

Halloween, that spooktacular holiday we all remember as a kid because it was our special day for costumes and candy, is within reach, and either we’re making costumes for the kids or they’ve already flown off store shelves. Other than costumes, candy, carving pumpkins and putting up decorations, the next best Halloween treat is the deluge of horror movies, new and old, rated PG-13 to R, even more available this year thanks to streaming popularity.
I’m the type of horror movie fan that covers her eyes when the music lets me know that a slash or hatchet is coming, so I tend to search for horror movies with a twist rather than the standard blood and gore. Even worse than gore, the one thing that really turns me off in any scary movie, other than the bare naked young ladies who seem to be a staple for a group of teenage boys in a haunted house, is a hero/heroine who, after hearing a noise in the cellar, insists on saying “hello” as if the evilness below would actually respond.
Don’t scriptwriters know that monsters don’t have the word “hello” in their vocabularies?
Horror film buffs and bloggers love this holiday and were in agreement about the “hello” dialogue overuse. In fact, they pooled their blogs together and created a list of dos and don’ts when one is faced with horror – sort of a survival guide – just in time for Halloween.
Hands down from the bloggers: if your friend suggests visiting a haunted location, house or cemetery, don’t go. Sure, it’s tempting, but so is skydiving. Should you weaken your defense and agree to accompany your friend, bloggers suggest that if he/she falls or trips, don’t stop to help. Boogeymen don’t believe in good manners and they wait for no one.
If you hear a noise, like footsteps behind you or the crackling of dead leaves when you’re supposed to be alone, run like the wind and don't bother looking back. Looking back takes away precious seconds, and you won’t have a second to spare.
Likewise, don't step out of your ideal hiding spot the moment you don't hear footsteps. Evil is there, just quieter than you.
Bloggers nixed getting naked in horror movies, as that’s a cue for a monster attack and they also advised against drinking to retain one’s faculties to outsmart an evil being. In addition, the movie line, “I’ll be right back,” is useless, because you probably won't be right back.
Should you meet a creepy man standing by the side of the road, and he attempts to give you advice, bloggers counsel that it’s best to listen to him. He’s there for a reason, and chances are he knows what he's talking about.
Don't believe that the villain is ever really dead no matter how he/she looks. Remember that he/she always seems to get in one last grab at you, so don’t bother to check for a pulse.
Bloggers agree: don't run upstairs. Stay on the main floor. You're only trapping yourself when you go up and you may find yourself on the roof with no way down. The getaway is always the most important part of your escape, preferably without a broken leg.
When an event is taking place and most of the town is going, go with them. Don't be a rebel and stay behind. Crowds can be your best friend, even if you despise the event.
Never use bed covers/blankets as a shield, even if you’re wrapped in them. A knife cuts blankets, and bullets are known to penetrate fabric.
Never buy a house with a history of supernatural occurrences or if you hear that the last owners mysteriously vanished (even though mortgage rates are ridiculously low now).
If you must investigate something spooky, remember to take someone with you, preferably someone who can't run as fast as you.
Never announce that you're calling the police. At that point, your phone battery will die or the power will go out.
If you wear glasses and cannot see without them, refrain from travelling to isolated areas with your friends. Your glasses are the first to break.
If you find yourself in the woods, climb a tree and stay quiet. The killer won't be looking up.
If you wake up with no memory, consider yourself lucky and don't try to figure out who you were.
If you are in possession of an ancient artifact that is a center for the paranormal, put it back exactly where you found it.
Check your family history for any links to possible homicidal maniacs and whether or not they're going to reoccur.
If you get a call coming from inside the house while you're babysitting, leave immediately. The kids are like cockroaches and will be fine (directly from the bloggers, not yours truly).
If it's not the boyfriend, then it's the best friend. Either way, get rid of them before they get rid of you.
Always make sure you're wearing clothes that are comfortable enough to run in. No short skirts, no high heels. And if by some chance you're wearing heels, you can use them as a weapon.
When you hide, hold your breath. Breathing heavily is like a blinking beacon to the enemy, and he’ll find you.
Most important, always check your back seat and under your bed before getting in. Sure, you did it as a child – and you didn’t find anything, did you? Don’t stop simply because you’re an adult.
