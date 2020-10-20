Writer provides Halloween horror survival tips

Halloween, that spooktacular holiday we all remember as a kid because it was our special day for costumes and candy, is within reach, and either we’re making costumes for the kids or they’ve already flown off store shelves. Other than costumes, candy, carving pumpkins and putting up decorations, the next best Halloween treat is the deluge of horror movies, new and old, rated PG-13 to R, even more available this year thanks to streaming popularity.

I’m the type of horror movie fan that covers her eyes when the music lets me know that a slash or hatchet is coming, so I tend to search for horror movies with a twist rather than the standard blood and gore. Even worse than gore, the one thing that really turns me off in any scary movie, other than the bare naked young ladies who seem to be a staple for a group of teenage boys in a haunted house, is a hero/heroine who, after hearing a noise in the cellar, insists on saying “hello” as if the evilness below would actually respond.

Don’t scriptwriters know that monsters don’t have the word “hello” in their vocabularies?

Horror film buffs and bloggers love this holiday and were in agreement about the “hello” dialogue overuse. In fact, they pooled their blogs together and created a list of dos and don’ts when one is faced with horror – sort of a survival guide – just in time for Halloween.