Your vote, voice will always matter

It took many years of struggle to extend the right to vote to men who didn’t own property, to women, to African Americans and, in 1971, to U.S. citizens at age 18, who’d been old enough to fight in wars but unable to vote on war policies until they turned 21.

Do the 38% of eligible voters who were predicted not to vote think their vote doesn’t matter?

It may matter a lot, according to The Borgen Project: “A New Hampshire Senate race was decided by two votes out of 223,363 in 1974. A Massachusetts gubernatorial election was decided by two votes out of 102,066 in 1839. And the Alaskan congressional race was decided by a single vote out of 10,035 cast in 2008.”

Mental Floss cites 11 elections that have been decided by one vote.

Eligible voters who threw away their vote missed out on a wonderful opportunity to participate in their government and make their voice heard.

The voting process is enriching. Studying the issues and evaluating candidates’ records and plans is rewarding in itself. Civilly debating the issues with others helps all of us learn and better understand the stakes. Participating in peaceful political gatherings and volunteering to assist candidates are opportunities that millions of people around the world will never get to enjoy.