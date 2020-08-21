Compromise needed to find solutions

I tell people all the time, “If you think I’m annoying to deal with, you should be inside my head. It’s much much worse in here.” The reality for all of us is that we all carry our worst enemy inside of us and then often project that onto others, especially those who disagree with us.
I know I should engage social media during election cycles if, and only if, it’s essential — as in wanting to know what my friends are up to. I’ve discovered that their political memes and views only tell me how troubled my friends are, but not how life is going.
That’s not to say that politics are unimportant. Heaven knows they ARE important because the decisions that are or are not made have effects on real people’s lives. We’ve seen the effects of confusing messages about COVID-19 as the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths have surged all over the country. Elected officials (not always the same as being true leaders, by the way) can influence and direct resources, policies and regulations. It really does matter who gets elected — in fact, great damage can be done when we elect salespeople, people with an ax to grind, or celebrities instead of people with a competency for governing well and a spirit to serve the public. It’s irresponsible to try and withdraw from learning about government and the people who represent us in running it.
But a lot of what Facebook Twitter, and Instagram enables is the temptation that some of my friends can’t resist, and even me at times (some things do make me so angry and some make me so grateful) is the temptation to post about every political thought they have, particularly the grievances. It’s a kind of madness that even causes one to it to be a positive posting when they say something like “so and so is standing up for our rights to …” I truly understand the temptation and can speak about it because I’m so susceptible myself. That means I have to be careful about what I force people to deal with in public — and social media is very public.
We aren’t always willing to “take a moment” and it stunts our emotional maturity. We are still, after all, an adolescent culture when comes to how we deal with the technological capacity to broadcast ourselves immediately over the internet — we have all kinds of new strength and freedom but not enough of the wisdom to know how to use it. It’s a good idea for us to sit back and consider the impact of our choices but it takes some effort. Just like adolescents, we don’t always take the time to consider the impact of our actions. It’s especially true when we read that one story or that one meme or see that picture, probably produced by a Russian propaganda factory to get some of us emotionally jacked up. Stopping to consider how we respond or what we post might have a lot of positive results, not the least of which is our own emotional and spiritual well-being.
The other day, a friend posted a particularly nasty (and irrational!) meme. I didn’t tell them what I thought about it, but decided this was a good time for curiosity. I asked if they were trying to convince me of something or if they were just sounding off. They unfriended me. That’s how stupidly tense we are these days. Don’t worry, I have big plans for asking that question often over the next few months. Maybe somebody will take me seriously and actually engage a sensible conversation. No side is automatically more patriotic than the other by virtue of having a “D,” “U,” or an “R” beside their name.
We need to chill out for a minute, not becoming any less passionate about our viewpoints, but realizing that the whole American experiment fails when we stop believing that those who disagree with us are just as invested in this country as we are. Being right is a hollow victory if you look around and you are the only person you think is smart enough to be right. It’s not enough to be right if you can’t be right with grace — in fact, I’d rather be wrong with grace, humility and compassion than to be right with anger, arrogance and distrust.
America was never intended to be about winners and losers, but about how we compromise with those who see things differently to create the best solutions for the most people. That means listening, making connections, and seeing things from the perspective of another. Those who disagree with you are not your enemy — that’s probably inside of you.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
