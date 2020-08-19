Doing good doesn’t mean you’re welcome

I found a yellow jacket nest a week ago. The yellow jacket is one of the very few critters in my woods – or almost any woods – I fear.
They are aggressive, and I am allergic to the sting. I must admit, if my nest was disturbed, I would be aggressive too.
There are several ways to kill a yellow jacket nest. Some, like dosing the nest with gasoline, are immediately and completely effective, but are not environmentally friendly. A good powdered insecticide poured around the entrance will do the job, and it can be removed or diluted once the nest is no longer active.
Never simply cover the nest, like with a flat rock. Yellow jackets are masters of survival. Days later, if you think they’ve run out of air and you move the rock, you could be covered in mad stingers in about two heartbeats.
I never let a nest survive for long. Queens move around and start new families over the course of a summer.
I was contemplating the best way to neutralize the nest I found in the yard and noticed the other day there was no tell-tale glint of wings. I moved closer and discovered the nest was already dead. A skunk did the dirty work.
Moles will feed on nests from below, and skunks will dig them up and eat the residents. I don’t understand how they protect their noses, but they are sworn enemies of yellow jackets. They do this at night, of course, and I did detect that a skunk had come through the yard before I found the nest destroyed.
This goes to show you that even a skunk does something admirable from time to time.
But it’s still a skunk.
I SAW A BULLY BUG a while back. We have several kinds of flowers and herbs that attract a lot of flying insects. They rarely interfere with each other and they avoid collisions and confrontations in an amazing display of social distancing.
But one big black flier I haven’t seen before was the exception. It would sit on the rock wall or hover over the flowering mint until a bee or other insect would alight on a blossom and then knock it off and feed there. I waited to see if anything would happen. It did.
The orange-headed bully bumped several bees, then tried the same stunt with a yellow-banded black wasp. The wasp moved elsewhere. Then the intruder did the same thing to the same wasp. The wasp, as the old saying goes, killed the bully dead as a hammer.
It’s nature’s way of demonstrating you better be careful who you mess with.
I REMAIN DISMAYED and puzzled that some people defy the face-covering order in public places and inside stores.
Shopping for groceries recently, I noticed a young woman without a face mask. Her young daughter (I figure about four) was running up and down the aisles with no mask and barefooted.
That shouldn’t be. Stubborn critics of wearing masks during this deadly pandemic should search for their conscience. They must have dropped it somewhere. Your conscience can save you even if you don’t have good sense.
IF MASS MAILERS quit sending all the political stuff, maybe the Postal Service could speed up the delivery of real mail and mail-in ballots wouldn’t be in danger of being too late to be counted in the November election.
I get a horde of electronic politicking daily and a ton of mailers weekly. I’m not suggesting mass mailings should be banned, but there is so much of it, I wonder if it will overwhelm our recycling system.
I got an absentee ballot application. I didn’t request it. Although it’s not illegal, everyone should read and share what the Catawba County and the North Carolina boards of elections have to say on unsolicited voting material and the difference between an absentee ballot and voting by mail.
Sharing with those you think may need the information should be viewed as a responsibility.
It’s up to each of us to decide if we like or don’t like unsolicited mass mailings and if those mailings are informative or if we’re getting hoodwinked.
In my opinion (and you know what they say about opinions), there’s always a catch when politics are involved with mailbox surprises.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!