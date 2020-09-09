Enough doomsday election scenarios

Chastised for their faulty projections in the 2000 cliffhanger between George W. Bush and Al Gore, responsible national media say they will be far more careful this time. And they're the sources we take seriously.

Sure, Trump did say that "the only way we're going to lose this election is if this election is rigged."

Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator from Arizona and Trump critic, responded: "What kind of president talks like that? What kind of American leader undermines confidence in the elections in his own country?" One imagines that even many who plan to vote for Trump would agree.

Biden said in June that if Trump loses and refuses to leave, the military will escort him out of the Oval Office. It seems unlikely that the armed forces would rush in to keep Trump illegally in office — even if he hadn't called them "suckers" and "losers" for serving their country.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says that any dispute over election results would be resolved by law, the courts and Congress, not the armed forces. To which he added, "We will not turn our backs on the Constitution of the United States."