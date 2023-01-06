Epiphany brings opportunity to pause and a call to action

The weeks between Christmas and Epiphany (Jan. 6) is often an opportunity to slow down, reflect and ponder the gifts of Advent and Christmas. One of my favorite Scriptures during Advent is “And Mary treasured all their words and pondered them in her heart” (Luke 2:19 NRSV).

Mary teaches us a different way to listen and respond. She asks us to move from our heads to our hearts and listen from a place of softness, compassion and love. Mary, a young, ordinary first century Jewish woman responds to God with a powerful “yes.”

During Advent, we also hear the story of Elizabeth, the wife of Zechariah, a priest. Scripture tells us Zechariah and Elizabeth are “advanced in years (Luke 1:7),” and when the angel Gabriel appears to them, Elizabeth gives thanks to God for showing her favor and providing her with a child.

Advent is a time of expectant waiting, of preparing for the birth of Christ. It is also a time for building spiritual muscle to welcome the Christ child into the world. It’s an opportunity to wait, ponder and build skills for service, an opportunity for communities to gather and focus on hope, peace, love and joy and on the birth of Christ — a gift for all people, a gift to be celebrated and shared.

When I was young, I remember my grandmother talking about all the extra work on the farm for the women around Christmastime and the struggle to make sure there was enough food for everyone. There must not have been much time for her to wait and ponder hope, peace, love and joy when her days were filled with work and preparation.

Stockings were made for all the children and extra money was needed for a few stocking stuffers. A candy cane, an orange, an apple and maybe a new pair of socks were cherished by her children. Times were hard in her life as the Depression loomed and talk of war was abundant. In those years, it must have been easy to miss the opportunities Advent and Christmas bring for families to focus on hope, peace, love and joy.

Today, there are still many women who make sacrifices for Christmas. More than one person has said to me “glad the holidays are over,” “I survived,” “It’s just too busy” and many other comments about the stress and strain of our commercialized, consumer-driven holiday.

A few years ago, a friend introduced me to “Women’s Christmas” or “Little Christmas.” In Ireland, the “Women’s Christmas” tradition is still celebrated on Jan. 6. It is a day when the Irish men are responsible for child care, cooking and other household duties. It is a small gesture of gratitude for all that the women have done during the holiday season.

On women’s Christmas, women have an opportunity to gather with mothers, sisters and friends to ponder the gifts of the season and the possibilities that arrive with the new year. A simple heartfelt celebration to ponder life and all of it’s gifts. Sabbath — a pause — a time to rest and reset.

On Jan. 6, as Christmas turns to Epiphany the season of pausing and pondering turns to a time of action. The Feast of the Epiphany which commemorates the coming of the Magi (three kings or wise men) and it is one of the three principal and oldest festival days of the Christian church.

As the first manifestation of Christ to the non-Jewish world, Epiphany is a recognition of God’s incarnate presence among us and a reminder of the work we are given to do.

Epiphany challenges us to make room for those who are unlike us, to love our neighbors, work for justice, feed the hungry and to break down the barriers that divide us. Epiphany challenges us to live into the mystery of this miraculous birth and welcome the transformation made possible through it. Epiphany is a promise to share the love of Christ with all the world and a reminder of our baptismal covenant that stirs us to remember that with God’s help we will seek to serve Christ in all persons, loving our neighbor as ourselves.

The birth of Christ has changed the world and the opportunity to continue the change is still present today. Like Mary, we each have the opportunity to be the ordinary person who says “Yes” to something that will make a difference.

The Roman Catholic Trappist monk, Basil Pennington wrote in his book “Listening,” “I am the place where God’s love turns up in the world.”

The invitation to ponder to say “yes” is always present. Say yes to working for change, yes to listening from a place of compassion and love and yes to imagining and working toward endless possibilities.