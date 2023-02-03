Growing up in the ‘80s I had many favorite films I would watch over and over again. Films such as “The Never Ending Story,” “Goonies” and “Flight of the Navigator” were among my favorites. But ‘80s films were not the only ones I would watch. There were also some that could transcend generations and have passed the test of time.

One of those is “The Wizard of Oz” — a film kids still watch to this day. The original 1939 film starring Judy Garland has captivated my imagination since the first time I saw it. As I have thought about it over the years, I have come to find it is also filled with theological themes, especially around baptism.

For instance, the story itself begins with a baptism of sorts. The raging whirlwind that destroys Dorothy’s house and knocks her out, nearly killing her is similar to the violent, chaotic power of water used in baptism. When Dorothy awakens from her death, she is in a whole new world — everything has changed. Even the film itself, which was at first in monochrome black and white, is fantastically transformed into the magical world of Technicolor.

Dorothy, who was living in a world which was all in shades of gray before her “tornado baptism,” is then welcomed into a new world with a vision filled with all the colors of God’s rainbow. Even in the ‘80s, when movies like “Star Wars” were breaking new ground in the world of special effects, this transition from black and white to color still had a major impact on me. Despite all the CGI and 3D of today’s cinema, this simple transition still has a huge impact on me.

Back when I was living in “the frozen north,” we would have five long months of a dark, cold winter, surrounded by a monotone landscape and a monotone sky. I would often find my breath taken at the first sight of color.

Before green would return to the grass in the field, there were the first two new colors to break the monotony of winter. The red of the cardinal, the first bird of striking color to make its return, and the purple of the tulips some neighbors planted near their driveways. These two colors assured me winter would be over soon, but also something else.

Whenever those colors flashed across my vision, I would think to myself, “welcome to Oz.” They were prompt reminders of the amazing world opened up to me in the first moments of spring, and even more so, the amazing world opened up to me through baptism.

Christ is our vision, and gives us the power and freedom to view all of creation in a completely different light. Every day, as I remember my baptism, assured by Christ’s claim on me as a beloved child of God, I find myself in a world wholly different from the one of old. In this new world — the world Jesus calls the Kingdom of God — diverse colors and joy-filled life once thought impossible are a reality. Even relationships that once seemed cold and lifeless become vibrant and life-giving through the amazing grace of God’s love.

For me, the very brief but bright flash of a blooming tulip or a flying male cardinal after the long months of winter are powerful reminders of the resurrection and new life we have in Christ, through our baptisms.

What are your “Welcome to Oz” moments? Those moments that help you remember your new life in Christ? In this season of epiphany, let us celebrate them together the revelation of Immanuel — God with us. Epiphany is an “Aha” moment, much like the “Welcome to Oz” moment from the classic film.

As baptized children of God, we are set free for the sake of the other. We remember those moments that give us pause and say along with Dorothy: “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

Nothing would ever be the same for her again — not even Kansas. Just as nothing can ever be the same for those who have been baptized with water, marked with the cross of Christ, and sealed with the Holy Spirit forever. Through the love of Christ all the world is transformed forever by the beauty and power of God’s colorful rainbow.