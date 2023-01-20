Faith gives us strength to keep going

“Listen, I will tell you a mystery! We will not all die, but we will all be changed.”

It is the suggested opening greeting at a graveside in my tradition’s Book of Worship. I’ve been turning those words of 1 Corinthians 15 over in my head a lot. “We will not all die, but we will all be changed.”

Entering into another calendar year where opportunity and hope collide, many of us, myself included, contemplate what if anything might change in us, in circumstances and in our world. It is the most marvelous of mysteries and rather absurd to proclaim of all places at an open grave. “We will not all die, but we will all be changed.” How will you be changed?

My thoughts have also been with a friend who has struggled with an alcohol addiction for several years. God allowed a breakthrough a few years ago, but each day is still a battle. So, as I leaned into that holy mystery of promise, I began to write a note of encouragement. I decided to share it here because I think we all have our own demons. Some are just more easily named than others. Perhaps someone out there like me needs to be astonished and assured today that we will indeed “all be changed.”

“I hope it is okay that I’m writing. You’ve been in my thoughts and prayers for many months now and I felt led to offer a word of encouragement as you embark on a new beginning.

I’ve never dealt personally with the demons of addiction but I have known it in my family. While I don’t know how it truly feels to wrestle with something like that day-by-day or hour-by-hour, I must say you come to mind as I prayed a prayer by Steve Garnaas-Holmes.

It speaks of uncertainty and admits we don’t always know “in what losses you will receive grace, in what challenges you will gain wisdom, in what struggles you will become more truly yourself.” It even proposes the scandalous idea that somehow there is blessing in our deepest valley and driest desert.

Never presuming to have walked in your shoes, I do however believe there is some truth to these ideas. Perhaps on this side of the coin and the start of the new year, you too look back at those moments, as I often do, and find yourself pondering the question “why?”

I imagine David, the one whom Old Testament writers identify as a person after God’s own heart, found himself asking “why” a great deal. Why was he to be king? Why did Saul hate him? Why couldn’t he build the temple? Why did he succumb to temptation so easily?

You wouldn’t think of him as a man with uncertainty given the brash boldness he displays against a giant as a young boy, but, David was not always that certain.

We all have our own giants to face and most of them are not defeated with quick swing of a sling. In Psalm 61, a psalm attributed to David, we find a much more uncertain and overwhelmed David than we do in the stories of his youth.

Here, David begins from a place of weakness and deep distress. Rock bottom. That’s the David I more easily related to. Not simply a David crowned hero for his ability to wield a rock, but one who knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom. And the best part is, this larger than life character, known the world over for what he did with a rock, cries out, “lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

I am so grateful for the points of light brightening your life. I’m proud of you for standing up to your giants, and I want you to know you are not alone. My prayer for you in the months and years ahead are the exact words of David: “Lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”