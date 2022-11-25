Faith leads us beyond the familiar

I’ve worked at the same company for more than 10 years and moved around within it to many different locations. I finally ended up in the same location for six years and then God answered a prayer I had been praying for a long time. I was given the opportunity to work close to home.

Although it was a huge blessing, it also meant that what was familiar for the past six years would be changing. I was headed to a new city, a new team and a new building with new keys.

I can remember getting so frustrated in this new building because I could not figure out which key unlocked which door. I had to try two or three keys at a time, every single time, just to get to the right one.

For security reasons, I wasn’t allowed to label or color code them, so every day I struggled to find the right one. I kept thinking “if I was in my old building, I wouldn’t have these problems.”

Then one day, after several months of struggling and fumbling through all these new keys, I walked up to the door, pulled my keys from my purse, and on the first try I got it.

In this example, the building represents the new man in Christ and the keys represent the access God give us to a new way of walking by faith. God has promised He would provide for whatever I will go through in this life, and my faith are the new keys that give me unlimited access to His provision.

The Bible tells us in Romans 12:2, “be not conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind to prove what is that good, acceptable, perfect will of God.”

As Christians, we’re not supposed draw back, we press forward “towards the mark of the high calling in Christ Jesus.” We’re supposed to exercise our faith and renew our minds by reading, studying and meditating on the word of God. When affliction arises, we “count it all joy” and use our new keys to experience the goodness of the Lord and all His promises.

In a time of frustration, all I wanted was to go back to the old building I worked in – a place I prayed my way out of. And just because this new building required a little trial and error.

This is just like so many of us today who have been transformed into the likeness of Christ and, because we don’t know our inheritance in the new man, we are so easily conformed to this world, ready to turn back to the old ways.

A moment of frustration, and I was ready to just give up and resort back to what was familiar. But what is familiar is not faith.

When we get frustrated in our new building – maybe because God didn’t come when we wanted Him to, we didn’t get the answer we wanted or life just threw some lemons our way – we keep working our faith. Just like those keys, it requires trial and error but one day we will overcome.

As Christians, we’ve been given the keys to life abundantly. The keys are the blood shed for the remission of our sins, Jesus Christ and the word of God. These keys will open doors no man can close and our new keys will tear down every attempt to steal, kill and destroy the destiny God has purposed in our lives. In my new building, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”