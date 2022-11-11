Faith lights the way in darkness

I’m not sure why things often glow so brilliantly right before they reach their end, but fall is my favorite season. Traveling the roads of Burke County, you can see the trees glowing like a burning bush on all sides. Leaves, however, aren’t the only things we lose. Sometimes we lose people, or dreams, or courage.

Sandy Davis was a modern-day Jeremiah. She spent three years of her life attentively caring for her husband as his body deteriorated from Parkinson’s disease. Six months after his death, Sandy was diagnosed with cancer. For the next two years, she battled for her own life, even to the point of remission, but eventually the cancer returned, and her body was under siege again. In what would be her final year of life, Sandy decided to buy the farm.

Despite facing constant fatigue, a housing market that had bottomed out, fluid build-up in her lungs, record foreclosures, the daunting task of moving and a cancer that had literally spread everywhere, Sandy decided to place her mountain home of the last 20-plus years on the market and buy a foreclosed condo near her old hometown by the coast. She wanted to see the sun that winter. She wanted to see the beach again and keep living and planning for the future because she believed there was still something to look forward to.

It’s no good looking for fairy tale endings in this life. Sandy died of cancer without ever again really being able to enjoy the sand between her toes, but this is beside the point. She lived — and died — in faith.

For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out why Aunt Sandy would want the last year of her life to be tied up with the stress and trouble of selling a home in a market that had crashed, moving, packing and leaving her closest friends and investing in some foreclosed piece of real estate hundreds of miles away. Then I stumbled over Jeremiah 32.

With Jerusalem under siege by the Babylonian army, Jeremiah buys land, and God promises that “houses and fields and vineyards shall again be bought in this land.”

Like Jeremiah, Sandy was building on a hope far in the future. She didn’t expect to benefit so much from this foreclosed piece of land she bought near the coast. She knew all along that “houses and fields and vineyards shall again be bought in this land,” and she believed that in some far-off future, someone else would see that sun, walk that beach and feel that sand between their toes.

Acting on faith is not always easy. We would all love absolutes and certainty, but if we had certainty and absolutes, we would no longer have faith. Scripture never promised we wouldn’t face more than we could handle – obviously some people face obstacles that are completely overwhelming. Scripture does say, however, that with this kind of overwhelming testing, God will provide a way out for us.

I had the privilege to visit Sandy the week before she died. Although I hated to see her suffer, I smiled at how each time a nurse, doctor or visitor entered the room, she managed to turn on that Sandy charm. Somehow, she always found the strength to offer a pun or ask about how their day was going, and she always expressed her appreciation for all they were doing for her.

Within those drab gray walls, she was shining brilliantly that day. She was particularly excited because of a passage my dad had read to her in a devotional book. She wanted me to hear it, but she was having a hard time remembering what it was.

When I found the passage, I realized why it had stirred something within her. I think it opened up to her a deeper understanding of the work of Christ and in the unconventional ways we are invited into it. That passage was this:

“There are three tools God uses to work in our lives: the word of God, prayer, and suffering.”

Before leaving, I shared with her Psalm 27. The drugs had kicked in and she could barely stay awake at the time. But I believe she heard those words after all. “I believe that I shall see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.”

I left knowing Sandy was going to die, but I left smiling because, in every way, it seemed clear to me that Sandy had seen “the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.”