Faith sees blessing in the unexpected

I’m a planner. By the time I have a conversation of any weight with someone, I’ve probably role played the interaction at least half a dozen times. I’ve planned out how it’s going to go, what the other person is going to say in response, sometimes even movements and mannerisms. By the time I’m ready, more than likely, I already have a perfectly polished script written for the other person.

There’s only one problem. Nobody ever seems to follow the script.

In her memoir “Horror Stories,” 90’s indie rocker Liz Phair writes about running into a childhood acquaintance on her flight back from her first European tour.

Shortly after takeoff, a flight attendant approaches her telling her about a passenger on board who wants to say hello to her after the plane lands.

When Phair hears the name Jake, she instantly remembers him. It had been more than a decade since she had last seen him, but there was something about him she knew she would never forget. The accident.

Jake was crossing the street and neither he nor the oncoming driver were paying attention as well as they should have been. Jake lost one of his legs that day.

Phair recalls her conflicting thoughts as the plane flew them both across the Atlantic. On one hand, she’s a brand-new rock star. Her debut album, “Exile in Guyville” had come out a year earlier, dazzling critics on its way to selling half a million copies. On the other hand, though, she’s just a young woman trying to find her way in the world. She’s only five years out of college and now she has to struggle through celebrity and everything that comes with it.

Over the next few hours, Phair imagines how the conversation will go. Jake has had a rough decade. He probably rarely leaves the house anymore, struggles with depression. How could he not after all he’s been through?

They’ll talk for a few minutes – catch up, she’ll smile and sign something for him. Maybe she’ll get somebody to take their picture – it’ll make his day, maybe his whole month.

The Bible is full of surprising people and interactions — moments that don’t follow the script written in the heads of the participants. There’s the prophet Balaam, brought in by the King Balak to curse God’s people. But, as the book of Numbers records, every time Balaam tries to curse them, blessing comes out instead.

“Must I not speak what the Lord puts in my mouth?” he tells the King when Balak protests.

Then there’s the prophet sent to the house of Jesse to choose the next king from among his seven sons. Jesse sings the praises of his oldest – he’s tall and strong, intelligent, the perfect leader. But the prophet ends up choosing the youngest of the bunch – the “adorable” little shepherd boy will be the new king.

Then there’s Jacob, the smooth-skinned, mama’s boy with, in all likelihood, low testosterone. But Jacob is chosen over his manly-man, tough-guy-hunter older brother to be the namesake of his people.

And, of course, there’s the teenage girl who gives birth the savior of the world.

As you’ve probably guessed, Phair’s childhood acquaintance didn’t follow the script she had written for him. Jake had become a world class wheelchair tennis player. He tells Phair he had seen something in Rolling Stone about her and promises to listen to her record as soon as he has some down time. And then he gets down to the reason for the reunion.

“When I saw you, I thought, ‘man, that’s a lucky break,’” Phair writes. “’It’s kind of awkward asking a stranger for help.’”

For the next 20 minutes, Liz Phair, Spin magazine’s pick for 1993’s Album of the Year, scurries across the airport terminal behind her childhood acquaintance, Jake, carrying his artificial leg for him so he can make his connecting flight.

Life is never as simple as I imagine, and people never follow the scripts I write for them in my head, but that can be a blessing.

What if Balaam had just gone ahead with the curse? Or the prophet just installed the biggest and tallest son as king? What if the smooth skinned, effeminate mama’s boy had deferred to his older, manlier brother. What if Mary and Joseph had refused to raise the baby that was clearly not his or Jesus had decided that Messiahs aren’t supposed to die on crosses.

Every moment has the power to surprise, and every person has something to teach me if I let them. These moments make us better. These interactions have the power to teach me how to be humble and challenge me to see things from another perspective. They confront me with the reality that my point of view is not the only legitimate one.

I didn’t know this for a long time. For a long time, I was like Balak — I was the one with the answers. It probably caused me to miss out on some of the greatest blessings God had planned for my life.