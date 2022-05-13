Finding Divine perspective takes work

I really thought there was something wrong with my eyes. It’s not like I couldn’t see at all, but it was blurry. More accurately one spot in my field of vision was blurry. I tried everything, squinting, closing one eye, blinking really fast to try to get an eyelash or whatever it was out of my eye, but nothing helped. I took my glasses off and, to my surprise, I could see – no blurry spot. Problem solved, right?

After a few more seconds with my glasses on, and I’m struggling again – same blurry spot, same feeling that there was a hole in my field of vision. I took my glasses off and everything was good, and that’s when I saw it. A huge spot on one of lenses.

It hadn’t occurred to me that my glasses were the problem. I didn’t see a spot. My brain had filtered out the spot because it didn’t fit in with what should have been there. Our brains do this all the time without us realizing it. If you don’t believe me, you can try it for yourself. Touch your finger to the tip of your nose. Most likely, you won’t see your nose, but you will see your finger. Hold it there for a few seconds and you’ll probably start to see your nose.

Your nose is always there, in the same spot, right in the middle of your face. Most of the time your brain factors it out, that is, unless you’re thinking about it. Now you’re going to spend the next few minutes struggling to read this column because your nose is suddenly blocking your view. Sorry about that.

Our brains are always trying to make connections to make sense of the world and they are masters of blocking out the things that don’t fit together neatly. In philosophy, it’s called the Coherence Theory of Truth. Simply put, humans tend to accept things as truth, not necessarily because of the weight of the evidence, but because they fit with what we already believe to be true.

Jesus basically spent his whole adult life battling with the Coherence Theory of Truth. In First century Israel, there was a specific description of who the Messiah was supposed to be; a warrior, a political liberator who would totally own the Roman Empire and restore Israel to its former era of greatness.

In the words of an ancient document called “The Psalm of Solomon,” written 50-100 years before the time of Jesus, “And he will have gentile nations serving him under his yoke … all the nations [will stand] before him in fear. For he will smite the earth with the word of his mouth forever.”

A guy who taught that “the meek would inherit the earth” doesn’t exactly fit in with this picture. So, what do you do when Jesus shows up saying things like “love your enemies,” “do not withhold from anyone who asks from you” and “if someone compels you to carry their pack one mile, go with them two?” I mean, how are you supposed to “smite” political opponents “with the word or your mouth,” if you’re constantly turning the other cheek and carrying their stuff around for them?

It didn’t fit, and just like your brain has started to do with your nose over the last two paragraphs (sorry to do this to you again), many of their brains factored Jesus out. He didn’t work, didn’t cohere with what they understood to be true, so God visited the people, but many missed it because Jesus didn’t look the way they thought God was supposed to look.

I wonder how often this is true for me. Do I miss out on the good things God does in the world because they don’t fit in with my pre-conceived ideas? Do I miss out on a friendship or partnership because they don’t seem like the type of person God would put in my life? Do I fight against what is true and good and right because it doesn’t fit with what I already believe about how things ought to be?

All I can do is try to take my glasses off once in a while – step outside of myself, my opinions and my preconceptions and try to see God and the world around me more clearly. It’s not easy. How do I see the world from any perspective other than my own? It’s not easy. It takes work. I have to go out of my way to hear voices I’m not used to hearing, listen to people I may not agree with and read things I may not normally be exposed to. But the alternative – missing the Divine – or worse yet, fighting against it, is much worse.