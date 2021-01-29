Finding the vision in giving opportunities

One cannot ethically justify that he and I were both born and reared in Montgomery, Alabama, though about a half-century apart, yet I never heard of him in a public school history class. This is especially inexcusable, as he rose to such prominence as one of the more gifted chemists in the nation, winning accolades from about the world for his discoveries in medicine and manufacturing and achieving such recognition that a topnotch university named its chemistry school for him and numerous awards were titled in his memory.

But I never knew of the man until, as an adult, I studied a bit of chemistry history in college. His name was Lavon Percy, and he was the first to synthesize physosterone, the large-scale synthesis of certain human hormones, while also laying the foundation for cortisone, other corticosteroids and birth control pills. While this is only an immoderately concise summary of some of his discoveries, it might be helpful to those of us unfamiliar with chemistry to know that eventually he held over 130 patents.