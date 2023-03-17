Depending on which Wikipedia page you believe, all or nearly all of the cells in a human body are replaced approximately every seven years. In some cases, like skin cells, the process is quick – it just takes a few weeks. For others, the process can take a few years.

So, basically, as I understand it, all the matter that made me up seven years ago is no longer a part of me. From a purely physical perspective, I really am not the same person I was back then.

It’s weird to think about. I graduated from high school in 1996. I remember it. I remember putting on the 3D glasses we had been hiding under our gowns when the valedictorian said something about “a new perspective” in his speech. Yet, science tells me, the matter that currently makes up my brain wasn’t even in that room.

I still remember going bowling with my best friend, Rob, at the time, or sneaking into R-rated movies a few years earlier. I remember hanging out in the Ingles parking lot on Patton Avenue in Asheville on Tuesday nights during my college years. I remember sitting on the hood of my buddy Adam’s car next to my girlfriend eating Krispy Kreme donuts and drinking chocolate milk.

I remember, at least once, having to answer the questions of an incredulous law enforcement officer who didn’t believe there was “just chocolate milk” in that container. But the matter that is currently residing between my ears, supposedly wasn’t even there.

I’m not going to pretend to understand exactly how all this works, except to say, obviously, there is something more to who I am than just these physical atoms and cells.

In 1 Corinthians, the Apostle Paul calls the church the body of Christ. All those who have ever trusted Christ or taken up the name “Christian” are part of this body. And, at the risk of overly torturing a metaphor, the same thing that is true of my body, is also true of Christ’s.

None of the parts of Christ’s body that made it up 150 years ago are still around today. They’ve long sense dispersed, moved on to whatever it is that comes after this life.

Yet, if Paul is to be believed, that body still exists in the world, and I am a part of it. In the same way I still carry the memories of the atoms that once made me up, we, the current body of Christ would do well to carry the memories and the wisdom of those who have come before us.

I am who I am because of what I’ve done and who I’ve known. And, as the Body of Christ in 2023, we are who we are because of those who came before us, the work they accomplished to bring God’s ways of justice and righteousness a little more into focus and wisdom they left behind for us.

In some African American traditions, there is a common illustration preachers have often turned to over the years. We are not called to fill the shoes of those who came before us, we are called to stand on their shoulders.

This is the beauty of gathering for worship. More than just a good feeling or a nice message, gathering for worship is an opportunity to reach across space and time and exercise our collective memory.

When I go to church and pray, I’m saying some of the same prayers as my siblings in the faith are saying all around the world from Ethiopia to Iraq to some small little building on the wrong side of an arbitrary line on a map just south of McAllen, Texas. When I stand to say the Apostles Creed, I’m repeating the words my siblings in the faith have said throughout time from the churches of the Revolutionary War era to the cathedrals of the Middle Ages to those who met in basements and store fronts in the days of the Roman Empire.

Exercising our collective memory like this keeps us connected. It reminds us, as the Apostle Paul wrote, that we are one body, one baptism, one faith with Christ as our head. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and learn from their wisdom. And with God’s help, one day our shoulders will be wide enough that the generations who come after us will be able to stand on them.

This whole church thing is so much bigger than I could ever understand.

Oh, and by the way, if that officer who stopped four weird-looking college kids in the parking lot of the Ingles grocery store on Patton Avenue late on a Tuesday night back in 1998 is reading this, you made the right call. It really was just chocolate milk in that container.