God can work with whatever you bring

Paul, an Apostle of Jesus Christ, called himself the least of all the saints because of his role in persecuting God’s church before his conversion. What I find interesting is where this statement lands in this text. It is located in 1 Corinthians 15, a chapter about the Resurrection of Christ. In it, Paul explains how Christ died for sins according to the Scriptures, how He was buried and how He rose again on the third day. After this proclamation, Paul names the people to whom the risen Christ appeared and then last of all he says, “Christ was seen of me, as one born out of due time.”

Have you ever felt like Paul? The least of those around you because of what you have done. I’ll never forget the revelation I received when talking with a lady who felt like she had to work hard to earn God’s love.

“I stopped drinking and smoking, and I don’t even hang around the same crowd anymore,” she said. “I try to live right; I don’t know what else to do. I believe in the Lord and it seems like the more steps I take in the right direction the worse things seem to get for me.”

She felt like it wasn’t working. Nothing she quit doing for the world or started doing for the Lord felt like it was bringing her any closer to God because she looked at her physical state and how her health was declining even after she chose to be on the Lord’s side. That’s when I told her there was nothing she could do that would make God love her any more than He already did, even before she decided to choose Him.

God already loves you because of what His son, Jesus Christ, did on Calvary. Maybe you have done a lot of things wrong in your life, maybe you have made a mess out of things, but God says, “Come unto me with all your issues, I can work with that!”

According to Romans 5:8, “while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.”

I told this precious lady that even before she made her decision to love the Lord, He already loved her. I told her nothing could change that, no matter how “bad” or unworthy she feels. God can work with someone who needs Him, and if we’re honest, that’s all of us. We all need Him just as much as that lady did.

As I encouraged her that God loved her while she was yet a sinner, we started to feel the presence of the Lord fill the room. She finally found peace and rest. She finally realized there was nothing she could do to earn God’s grace because it is God’s gift to us.

In the kingdom, Jesus said the last shall be first and the first shall be last. Maybe you think you’re too old or too young. Maybe. like Moses, you’ve convinced yourself you don’t know what to say. Maybe you feel too small, like David, or your past is just too much to overcome, like Paul.

God says, “I can work with that. That’s exactly why I sent my only begotten Son that whosoever will believe in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.”

God worked with your issues on the cross, and to all who come, He promises to give rest because His burden is easy, and His yoke is light. The purpose of the cross was to fix the problem of sin forever. God wants a broken and contrite spirit; the one who realizes that without Him we can do nothing. Repent and keep the faith my friends. If you love the Lord, what the devil meant for bad, God will work it out for your good.

Don’t let the word “because” stand between you and God. Don’t let yourself believe that God won’t accept you:

Because you have a past

Because you haven’t always made the right decisions

Because you have issues

Because you are the last one people would expect to be anything or do anything

Because you are not fit to be called

Because you are a sinner.

God has looked beyond your “because” to meet your need. I can hear God saying, “Whatever it is, I can work with that!”

Latrese Lyerly is the pastor of New Hope in Christ Baptist Church in Morganton.