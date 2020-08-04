God’s matrix is founded on eternal values - Uplifted in Faith

The 1999 film, “The Matrix,” tells the story of Thomas Anderson, a seemingly inconspicuous computer program writer for a major software company. In his spare time, however, Anderson is a notorious computer hacker, known only as Neo, who is guilty of almost every cyber-crime for which there is a law. When Neo stumbles across a massive conspiracy known only as “The Matrix,” he is apprehended and interrogated by some unidentified government agents. While being questioned, one of the agents confronts him about his double life, saying, “One of these lives has a future, the other does not.” The clear implication is that he should leave his world of cyber-crime and conspiracy theories behind and focus on his public life as a young professional.
What Anderson (and the viewer) doesn’t know at this point in the film is that The Matrix is real, and it is a game-changer. Anderson’s life as a software developer is nothing more than a mirage, a sophisticated slight-of-mind distraction designed to keep him from discovering the reality behind the Matrix. The agent knows this. He can’t explicitly say which life is real and which is a mirage. Instead, he speaks vaguely, pressuring him to make a definitive choice, but keeping him in the dark about which life to choose.
In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus takes a similar stance to a man seeking to become one of his Disciples. In verse 59, Jesus calls him to follow. The man tentatively agrees with one caveat: that he is allowed to remain behind for a little while to bury his father.
Jesus’ response sounds almost heartless. “Let the dead bury their dead,” he says. “But you go and proclaim the Kingdom of God.”
At this time, the idea of following Jesus was painfully literal. Jesus was living in the world as an itinerant minister who wandered around the Palestinian countryside, teaching anyone who would take the time to listen. The Kingdom of God went wherever Jesus went, and to follow it meant, very literally, to get up and follow Jesus around wherever he went.
This isn’t necessarily the case for us, since we now understand the Kingdom of God to go with all Christians wherever we go. I don’t have to leave everything behind and wander around through the wilderness following some itinerant teacher. Instead, I can learn to live my life according to the model he set forth wherever I am. I don’t abandon my daily life and cloister myself away in a monastery, spending the rest of my days contemplating the unsearchable mysteries of the universe. Instead, I can learn how to infuse my day-to-day life with eternal significance, or perhaps simply learn to recognize it in the things I’m already doing.
Like Anderson in the film, I am living a dual life. One life is centered in the here and now. I work, raise my kids and do the dishes, the laundry and the yard work. The other life still consists of these same basic daily tasks, but it is centered in the presence of God with me wherever I go. The first life jumps up and down for my attention. Deadlines, responsibilities and chores all have a way of making me think they are matters of long-lasting consequence. The second life, on the other hand, whispers to me that eternal significance is only found in the mindset with which I approach all the responsibilities of life. These obligations are important, but justice, love, righteousness – the way of life Jesus taught is where my future truly lies.
In one of these lives, you may be an employee, or a mother, a caregiver, a public servant or a cancer patient. You spend your days muddling through a seemingly endless to-do list or exhausting yourself over circumstances that are often out of your control. In the other life, these same activities and frustrations might fill your days, but above it all, you are a beloved child of God. One of these lives has a future - the other does not. Choose wisely.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. He can be reached at Jason.koon035@gmail.com
