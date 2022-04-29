God's guidance often found in helping others

Volunteer Appreciation week is celebrated in April. What a clever month to include the celebration of volunteers — the same month we recognize our Lord for His ultimate sacrifice.

Obviously this is a divine decision, as Christ made the ultimate sacrifice for us how wonderful that we have found a way to make sacrifices for one another for and our community.

I have the privilege of getting to know many volunteers and the thing I continue to be surprised by is how much a new volunteer reminds me of a new person in Christ. Comparing salvation to volunteering may sound weird, but I love the correlation between the two. Isn’t helping and loving another person part of what Christ resurrected looks like in us?

New Christians are on fire. They desire to learn and do everything they can to get closer to the good news. New volunteers mimic this when they learn to be the hands and feet. How wonderful when someone realizes that through the amazing gift of Christ that they too can be a gift to someone else by just waking up and being there for a fellow brother or sister.

Isn’t that the wonderful gift of community? Isn’t this one of the ways we are allowed to see a little glimmer of heaven on earth?

Being the hands and feet of Christ has no boundaries. It doesn’t care about age, race, abilities or political beliefs. The love of God is the great equalizer if you are willing to make the decision and find your way to embrace it.

Volunteering isn’t limited to an organization or group. Maybe you are called to help your neighbor or a friend, or maybe you feel compelled to pay for the breakfast or coffee of the next in line at the fast food chain. There are an almost unlimited number of ways to express God’s love to another person.

All this month, at Burke United Christian Ministries, we have been asking volunteers why they volunteer, and many, in their own way, say they do it to allow the love of God to show through them to others. How much closer can we feel and bring Christ through a helping hand and a smile?

So, what God-given talent would you like to use? Maybe you don’t know your talent, but you have a willing heart. God can do a lot with a willing heart. What is stirring in you that you would like to add to your community? That stirring is God knocking, so answer the call.

One work of caution, opening this door to helping others will leave you forever changed.

Alice Horton is the executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries and can be reached at bucmdirector@gmail.com.