Hope lets me see the good even when life gets weird

One of the weirdest mysteries of early 2000s pop music is “Everything in Transit,” the first album by a band called Jack’s Mannequin. “Everything in Transit” contains no less than four references to doctors, hospitals, ambulances or sickness, which is remarkable since the principal songwriter, Andrew McMahon, was 21-year-old with no history of major illness.

Even though he’s not the type of person you’d think would write a record like this, the opening words of the record are a stark clear reference to cancer – a girl asking if he’s sick because he looks “much too thin.”

What McMahon didn’t know when he penned these lyrics was that, in reality, he was very sick. His body was already fighting the early stages of leukemia and a few months later, near the end of a tour, he would finally go see a doctor. The doctor ran some blood tests and called him two days later telling him he needed to check himself into the hospital.

A month later, McMahon was fighting for his life. A combination of chemo drugs and the disease, which had dropped his white blood cell count down to virtually zero, along with a severe case of pneumonia brought him to the brink of death on more than one occasion.

How did he know? It’s not possible, is it? But how did it come out in his lyrics without him knowing. Or did it? Maybe it was just been a coincidence?

Oh, and there’s one more thing. The band’s name – Jack’s Mannequin. It’s a reference to a boy McMahon once knew who died of leukemia at age 8.

Still think it’s a coincidence? Might be, but it’s definitely weird.

The Bible has no shortage of weird in it either, which is one of the things I love most about it. Life can get weird, and scripture doesn’t pretend that it’s not. I find that honest and reassuring.

Of all the weirdness in scripture, though, nothing beats 1 Samuel 28. As the chapter opens, King Saul is in a bad spot. He’s losing battles, things aren’t going as planned and he has no idea what to do.

The last time he was in a spot like this, he called an audible, going ahead with his plan without consulting the prophet Samuel about God’s plan. God was not happy about that, and Saul doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice. There’s only one problem. Samuel is dead.

So, King Saul meets up with a medium and says he wants to contact Samuel’s ghost from beyond the grave, a practice that was expressly forbidden. From the way the text describes things, though, the plan seems to work. Samuel’s ghost, or at least what seems to be Samuel’s ghost, appears according to plan.

But things go south from there. Instead of advising Saul, the apparition begins berating the king for disturbing his rest and then pronounces a curse on him for breaking the law against contacting the dead. King Saul and his sons would soon meet with a violent end.

It’s a weird story, and it doesn’t fit in with a lot of the other things we understand about God or the Bible. So how do we make sense of it?

By the way, things worked out for McMahon. He survived, the beneficiary of an early stem cell transplant. Sixteen years later, he’s still making music — married to Kelly, the woman who never left his side during his year-long ordeal. Together, the two have a daughter, Cecilia, the inspiration for his only mainstream radio hit. It was a long painful road, but life is good for McMahon.

Things didn’t work out so good for Saul, though. Just as it was predicted, Saul and his sons died a few chapters later.

So how do we make sense of all this? What happened here? How did Andrew McMahon seemingly write an entire record about having leukemia before he even knew he was sick? How did the woman contact Samuel from beyond the grave? Was it just a cheap parlor trick? Nothing in the text suggests that, but if it wasn’t, what does that say about faith — about life and death or heaven and hell?

There are no easy answers here — no cute little bow to tie everything up. I’m not even sure this story was supposed to tell us anything at all about what comes after this life is over, but if does, it tells us this — whatever happens, God is still there. That might not have been good news for Saul, but for us, it’s comforting to know that even when life is at its worst and weirdest, there is still hope. God is still God. And where there is God, there is hope.

Hope tells me I don’t have to understand everything to have faith. It testifies that just because I can’t see a way out, doesn’t mean I can’t believe one exists. And when it comes to death and whatever comes after, hope tells me I don’t have to be afraid because, while I may not know all the mechanics of how I’m going to get where I’m going after I’m gone, I know who is waiting for me when I get there. And hope tells me the words of the ancient proverb are true: “Whoever believes in God and in the last day and does works of righteousness will have nothing to fear.”