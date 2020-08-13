I’m angry. No, not completely, but anger is easier to go to than the sadness and grief. But don’t worry; all of those feelings are present.
This week one of my best friends, a truly great man of deep faith, died from COVID-19. He said he tried crazy-hard to be careful because he had asthma, had recently had a hip replacement (at age 58), and he knew he was vulnerable. Two days later when we talked for the last time, he didn’t say much because he couldn’t say more than three or four words at a time. He was struggling just to catch his breath. He told me he needed my prayers because he knew this could be the end. He asked me to talk about … something, anything. I yammered on about stuff like music, baseball, mutual friends, hot dog carts, playing guitar in Open-D tuning. Then he asked me to pray with him. Then his wife called, so we each said, “I love you, brother” and hung up.
Later that day, I sent him a YouTube video of the Grateful Dead classic, “Ripple,” performed by multiple people on video chat. He responded with a confusing text that I later understood to mean that he had coughed so hard he’d displaced his artificial hip. It was not looking good. Six days later, after an unsuccessful stint on a ventilator, he died. One of the truly best humans I’ve ever known becomes another statistic. It is so much more than what it is.
To be clear, I don’t know how he contracted the coronavirus. Maybe it just happened. The problem with that theory, though, is that there’s significant evidence the odds could have been significantly reduced. Every reliable authority on the subject has consistently begged us to stay away from each other, to believe that COVID is a real thing, and act accordingly. Since it began, we’ve learned that wearing masks can potentially reduce the spread by as much as 90%. Then, the “hoaxers,” “plandemic,” and “reopen-now” crowds showed their collective butts. Instead of a decline in hospitalizations and deaths, we’ve had massive surges everywhere. Would the appropriate precautions have prevented my friend’s death? I don’t know. There is no way to know for sure, but the evidence is pretty clear that the odds of his contacting the disease could have been dramatically reduced.
Last week when The Donald dismissed information without sympathy about the rise in death numbers by saying, “It is what it is.” At this point, he can’t change the numbers, so I could have given him a pass if he could have expressed deep sympathy for the 165,000 coronavirus deaths. Nope, he expressed nothing praiseworthy except arrogance, defensiveness, incoherence and selfishness. Even though I’m used to those attitudes by now, I still felt like I was stabbed when “it is what it is” hit my ears last weekend as my friend, a man of deep Christian faith, was dying. Only the people who are just lucky that it’s not hit someone they love can say, “It is what it is.” Is it a problem simply to care?
It’s so much more than what it is — there’s real human grief, pain and loss mixed in with frustration at those who just refused to listen. Maybe the problem is that the hospitalization and death numbers are so staggering that it’s just abstract, statistics that are hard to have much feeling about. It is what it is — except it’s more.
It’s my friend who cheered me on, who had the most authentically positive attitude I might have ever known, who had overcome a great deal, who loved his family through their struggles, and whose faith was so deep he could make my faith deeper. It’s a story about a man who brought joy to everyone and who didn’t have a pretentious bone in his body. I don’t know how he voted and didn’t care because I loved my friend and he loved me. It is so much more than a death, so much more than a statistic. It’s more than what it is and I wish everyone cared.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
