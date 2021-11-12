Junk science sacks star quarterback

Why not just get the shot? Rodgers said he’s allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. Sportscasters and pundits are now raking him over the coals for his deceptive remark about being “immunized” and for subsequent comments that suggest his hesitancy is rooted in an independent streak as much or more than allergy fears.

In a radio interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he’s “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now” and predicted a final nail being drilled into his “cancel culture casket.” He compared the pressure on pro football players to reveal their vaccination status to a “witch hunt,” nearly filling listeners’ conservative buzzword bingo cards.

As for treating his coronavirus infection, Rodgers said he took advice from podcast host Joe Rogan, who’s been accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic. He told McAfee he took ivermectin, a drug whose use as a COVID therapeutic isn’t widely accepted, along with monoclonal antibodies, zinc, vitamin C and the supplement DHCQ.

Rodgers’ resistance to taking the vaccine cost him a nine-year partnership with Prevea Health, but insurance company State Farm issued a Monday statement indicating it hasn’t canceled his endorsement deals.