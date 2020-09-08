Kyle Rittenhouse is not a hero.

"We appreciate you guys," says one officer. "We really do."

Shortly before midnight, someone, for some reason, fires a gun. Rittenhouse is seen running across a parking lot, chased by a shirtless man, whom he apparently shoots. Rittenhouse runs, returns, then walks away talking on a cellphone.

"I just killed somebody," he says.

Moments later, he is fleeing down the street, chased by bystanders who seem to be trying to apprehend him. He stumbles and falls and while on the ground shoots two more people, one of whom had a handgun.

He walks toward police vehicles, hands up, rifle slung across his torso, as behind him, witnesses shout to the cops that he just shot people. The cops ignore him, and he goes home, where he is arrested the next morning.

Apparently, this armed white boy was judged to be no threat, despite all the people yelling that he was. Tucker Carlson would later rationalize all this: "How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?"

To recap: Before the shooting, police gave him water and attaboys. After the shooting, they let him walk right by. And Carlson is making excuses for him.