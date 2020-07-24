Love, humility make for good disciples

After being dropped by their record label in 2013, nobody would have blamed pop-punk band The Maine for giving up. Instead of calling it quits, however, its members went back into the studio. They self-financed their next album and then appealed to their fans for support.
In the seven years since, The Maine and its loyal supporters who call themselves “The 8123 Family” have built a small empire together, including four successful albums, hundreds of sold-out concerts, a million followers on Spotify, and even a three-day music festival in 2019, which drew more than 5,000 people. The best part is that, for all the success, The Maine have managed to keep this empire squarely centered on a No. 1 priority – the fans.
These are guys who stay after every single concert – sometimes for more than an hour – signing autographs and taking pictures. They regularly post hundreds of those pictures to their social media accounts, and never seem to miss an opportunity to voice their gratitude. Once, when a venue wouldn’t allow them to do a post-concert meet-and-greet without charging, the band sneaked out into the parking before the show and did one for free. They are the ultimate rock anti-stars, refusing to believe their own hype, no matter how successful they become.
From all appearances, these five guys have learned to excel in the area the Apostle Paul addresses in Philippians 2:3. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit,” he advises. “Rather, in humility, value others above yourself.”
Valuing others above yourself is not the way things usually operate. Instead, we live in a world that values strength and relentless pursuit of one’s goals and ideals. If I am to gain ground, doesn’t that mean someone else has to lose it? Even in Christian circles, it often seems the good fight can only be won with bigger buildings, cultural influence and political victories.
In the Gospels, however, Jesus never seems terribly interested in these kinds of things. He died with only about 120 followers and never won a single election. He always seemed to avoid being dragged into a culture war with a Roman Empire his people saw as the enemy of all things good and holy, and I doubt he’s grown any more interested in enlisting in these kinds of battles over the last 2,000 years. Instead, Jesus proposes a different strategy – one that still sounds as strange today as it must have to those who first heard it.
“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another,” he says in John 13:35.
With these 15 simple words, Jesus takes our entire notion of success and turns it upside down. He hangs the success of his movement not on our ability to win culture wars or defend our rights, but on our willingness to put the well-being of others ahead of our own.
So, what does this kind of love look like in my everyday life? I think it means I should probably ask questions when I’d rather be making statements, such as, ‘How does this affect you?’ ‘Is there something I can do to make your day a little less frustrating?’ or ‘What is one thing you wish people knew about your job?’
I think it means I try to give others the benefit of the doubt. I choose to believe that most people are basically trying to do the right thing rather than automatically assuming they’re not. It means I will sometimes be disappointed in people. It means there are times I could complain to a manager, or run someone’s reputation through the mud, but instead, I decide to be the bigger person. It means I choose to stop being afraid of appearing too weak to face confrontation and dare to be strong enough not to have to.
Valuing others above ourselves probably looks a little different for each of us, and it almost certainly changes from situation to situation. Love has as many different looks as the world has people, which is one reason it is so easy to understand but so difficult to implement. Love and humility are always right out in front of us, seemingly just out of reach, but they also are noble enough that they’re worth continuing to reach for.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. He can be reached at Jason.koon035@gmail.com
