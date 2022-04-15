Love thy neighbor means choosing cooperation over fear

It is interesting to read bumper stickers, community posters and interstate billboards. My mind will wonder and think, “What’s the purpose?” “Who would put that on a car?” or “I never thought of it that way.” Sometimes, the thoughts and information imparted may evoke imaginative possibilities or prompt insightful conversations.

A few favorite quotes to ponder:

“All feet stand under the same stars.” — Asheville.

“We are more alike, my friends, then we are unalike.” — Maya Angelou.

“He has anointed me to bring good news to the poor.” — Jesus.

A home insecure neighbor talking with a volunteer from Room at the Inn Ministries once said, “Uptown, I feel like ‘less than’ as I walk around people like you, but here, as we share a meal, I feel equal because we all share similar problems.”

Words are powerful tools and can be used to build relationships or destroy them. Once spoken or written, it is impossible to retrieve our words, so we must take care as we speak or write. It is easy to use our words to label people based on our perceptions.

Over the past several months, my community awareness has expanded to include people who are living in tents, under bridges or wherever they can find a safe place to stay. These people might not know where they will eat their next meal, get water or how they are going to stay warm and dry. Many of these people, our neighbors, depend on the kindness and love of others to meet their basic needs. Day-to-day life is hard for them.

In Matthew 22:39, Jesus says, “And the second is like it: “You should love your neighbor as yourself.” As followers of Jesus we have been given our instructions. It’s scary. The questions are numerous, and the answers are often illusive. Who is my neighbor?

God walks with us each step of the way and, as followers of Jesus, we are called to live in community and to love our neighbors as ourselves. It’s messy and, yes, it can be a bit overwhelming, but we must step into the fear, messiness and uncertainty as we put our faith in action.

One of my favorite children’s stories is called “Stone Soup.” It is an adaptation of a folktale from the Aarne-Thompson folktale system. The story is set in a village that has been hit by famine. Food is scarce, and people are afraid of going hungry, which leads them to hiding food from friends and neighbors.

One day, visitors come to town and notice all the doors are closed and curtains pulled; trust in the village has been destroyed. The visitors fill a cooking pot with water and a large stone and suggest the villagers join them in making “stone soup.” Suddenly, community members are coming out of their homes, bringing gifts of cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions and even a little stew beef to improve the flavor of the soup. In the end, a wonderful pot of soup is created.

The moral of the story is simple: By sharing our gifts and working together a greater good is achieved. Yes, it’s a simplified version of a feel good story. But it is a reminder that our words and actions can make a huge difference as we live together in community. Each of us has gifts to share, and the gifts we contribute affect the greater good of our community.

Even if you feel like you have nothing to offer, you have the gift of time. You can sit with someone and listen. These are the building blocks for sacred connections just like the offerings of the community members were the building blocks for a delicious soup. The magic of “stone soup” begins with a single gift being shared. Imagine all the possibilities of things we can learn from our neighbors.

Kathy Peters is a trained spiritual director and the pastoral care coordinator at Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton. Email her at care@gracemorganton.org .