Masks should not come as a surprise

I don’t remember anyone challenging the social rule of covering our mouths when we coughed or covering our noses when we sneezed as violations of personal rights.
Citing the U.S. Constitution was never mentioned when I grew up or after adulthood as a reason not to comply with the simplest of hygiene recommendations. The standard on how we cover our faces when we spew whatever is inside our snotty heads has changed, but not the necessity to cover up.
There were a few people — children and adults — who didn’t cover up if they coughed or sneezed. They were considered vulgar. If the flu was going around, such people were shunned.
Our parents and teachers constantly reminded us to cover sneezes and coughs. You could be disciplined if you didn’t comply.
I saw men stuff their faces in their hats to cover up. Ladies would blush if they couldn’t get to a hankie in time to block a sneeze.
The practice wasn’t just polite, it was grounded in solid health practices. We learn to do many things in the name of social graces, but decorum isn’t always for show.
When I hear people claim that wearing a face mask because of COVID-19 is a personal choice and a social and political right (“nobody’s business but mine”) I do not hear an articulate expression of belief, only the ramblings of buffoons.
Hey, you’re not wearing a mask for yourself. You’re wearing it for me. I am wearing a mask for you. If I have the coronavirus, the “regular” flu or just a cold, it’s my responsibility to do everything I can to not pass it to you.
I could have COVID-19 and not know it. I may not show symptoms for days, but still be able to spread it because it has an incubation period that cannot be predicted among all us individuals. That’s a fact.
If I go to get groceries or whatever, I wear a mask. Drive-up windows are a little different since most have shields for the workers and we stay more than arm’s length away from each other.
When restaurants and other businesses started requiring patrons to wear real shoes and shirts with collars, there was grumbling. Some patrons went elsewhere. Ah, that’s their right. Now, we have some restaurants closing again because of patrons who violently object to wearing masks, even though you can take them off while you are seated.
Perhaps these are the same people who rejected the use of seat belts as an infringement.
I saw on TV the other day an announcement that we create an aerosol when we sneeze or cough or just talk, and that can spread COVID-19. Really? You mean some of the people who pose as our mentors just learned that?
Why in the name of sense do you think we have been scolded for not covering our faces when we sneeze or cough for many generations?
An aerosol is liquid or solid particles suspended in the air. These particles can be big or little-bitty. We create aerosols every time we open our mouths, but when we cough, sneeze, spit or blow smoke, we forcibly spread at a high rate of speed whatever it is we spew.
Yes, tobacco smoke is an aerosol. Think of the droplets you emit when you sneeze or cough as cigarette smoke. Some of the littlest droplets can remain airborne and drift away, even though they’re heavier than smoke.
Why are we so surprised — and some of us outright belligerent — about the relationship of masks and the pandemic?
I wear a mask in public because I’m trying to protect you. I wash down me and the stuff I buy with disinfectant because I’m trying to protect me. It makes sense.
If you don’t want to cover up, keep your distance from those who are masked. It’s simple. Stay away from people who do the right thing. It’s not OK to violate another person’s right to be secure at home or in public. Look it up, it’s in the Constitution.
Nobody is better (or lesser) than anyone else, but deliberate insensitivity is not only divisive and selfish, it can make us sick. And kill.
Repeat with me: There is no such thing as acceptable losses.
