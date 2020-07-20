One way to drive

Anyone drive or seen a Lamborghini lately? The sleekness of the vehicle and the purr of the engine make it a highly recognizable car. It begs glamour and anyone viewing such a sleek automobile might want to know a little more about how it came to be.
The same thing is true about most monuments. They get our attention for various reasons. People interested in art look at a monument with an eye for the ideas the sculptors wanted to convey. An architect or engineer looks at a monument’s base and wants to know how it was put together. Others look at the aesthetic nature of a particular monument, plaque, or sculpture and, like looking at a Lamborghini, want to know all the ways it was put together and what it might mean to various communities. None of us would think about wrecking a Lamborghini if we were behind the wheel.
The same is true with groups of people who are actively destroying monuments in a summer filled with protests and mayhem. Tensions concerning whether to condone or condemn individuals for defacing, destroying, or removing a monument by peaceable means are parts of our immediate commentary. No one in their right mind would spray paint or deface a Lamborghini. Right?
Monuments, like history, mean different things to different people. Such a fact is important to understand in these tense times. For example, many white people may look at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham, Alabama and appreciate the sculptures there regarding the Civil Rights Movement because they resonate with the understanding of the eventual victory for blacks in the city as a result of the Birmingham Campaign forged by many people in 1963. However, many black citizens may see things in a similar way, but feel things more deeply. Memories of the park could be of relatives and community members avoiding fire hoses and police dogs in order to march for freedoms already guaranteed for white people. Same struggle; arguably, alternate views.
Our current struggle over Civil War monuments exudes this same kind of problem. People see different meanings in the statuary, but cannot often feel empathy for a second, or third, alternating viewpoint. For many whites, a Civil War monument represents the past. It’s not really heritage. It’s the past filled with Jim Crow segregation and an all too comfortable separateness in many places. Some are afraid if the statues go down, the past will change. Not so. For many who want to see the statues destroyed or removed, they feel the future will change if the past can change. Yet, both views lack empathy and a willingness to address the historical truth.
Most Civil War monuments were placed on courthouse lawns or near other government buildings in the decades between 1880 and 1920. These placements occurred during terrible racial strife in the nation. One example, the Wilmington Race Riot, which took place in 1898 in North Carolina after a majority black city government was elected. Some whites reacted negatively and went into the black community with shotguns. The Red Summer of 1919 saw violence among whites and blacks in several major cities. These two examples occurred in part because of the failures of reconstruction and the onset of racial apartheid in America. Not unlike some recent moments, they were ugly because people chose violence over voices.
Monuments are like Lamborghinis. They hit us with speed. They are beautiful. They exude power. One hundred or more years after many of these monuments were dedicated, it is time to place them where many Lamborghinis are: in museums as artifacts of something artful and something teachable. Very many white people have no understanding on how many women or people of color are affected by some of these monuments. No car is perfect. No monument is either. And like the flag which went up over the state house in South Carolina the same year as the Birmingham Campaign, symbols sometimes need to go for the greater good of the whole. Most people of goodwill on different sides of the issue are calling for removal. Respectful removal. The way forward is by using the vote where states and local communities should hold referendums on each monument’s future.
Many Civil War soldiers on both sides recognized at the end of the Civil War that healing was important. They came together at reunions and wished each other well. The Gettysburg Reunion of 1913 is a good example. Now is a time for reckoning in our own land in our own time. Each of us has a part to play in listening to one another and seeing through the prisms which reflect our differences and hear one another’s story.
The Civil War is over and has been for years even though some historians argue, correctly, some people want to continue fighting it. The old battle flags belong in museums. The monuments placed in some venue where children years from now can come to fully understand why they were made and the different meanings people have about them.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at Btomberlin50@outlook.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!