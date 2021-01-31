'Over the Moon' in the White House

On the day it was collected, Dec. 13, 1972, Biden had just been elected to the U.S. Senate for the first time from Delaware, and was preparing to take office in January. He was 30 years old.

Biden is not the first U.S. president to keep a moon rock in the Oval Office. Bill Clinton was president in July 1999 during the 30th anniversary celebration of the first moon landings. The Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, presented Clinton with a moon rock they had collected, also in a sealed display case, during an Oval Office visit on the day of the anniversary. In a 2015 interview with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Clinton said the moon rock was “the most valuable thing I had for perspective in politics in the White House.”

NASA says the moon rock Biden has on display is even older than Clinton’s: 3.9 billion years.

Having the ultimate say in what is and isn’t allowed at the White House by past presidents revealed some surprises courtesy of www.history.com. For instance, Theodore Roosevelt cared about preserving trees so much that he banned live trees as one of the most popular Christmas decorations from the White House. However, there was no stopping his 8-year-old son, Archibald, who sneaked one into his bedroom closet and revealed it on Christmas day in 1902.