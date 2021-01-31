'Over the Moon' in the White House

Joe Biden wanted a moon rock for his Oval Office. So, according to www.fastcompany.com, two staff members from NASA’s Johnson Space Center ended up on a plane from Houston to Washington, DC, on Monday, Jan. 18, two days before Biden’s inauguration, toting “lunar sample 76015,143.”
The dark gray, diamond-shaped rock, weighing about 3/4 of a pound (332 grams), is sealed in a glass and aluminum display case and filled with nitrogen to prevent the rock from being affected by air or humidity. It sits on the lowest shelf of the set of built-in bookshelves immediately to the left of the president’s Resolute Desk.
Biden wanted the rock as a reminder of the ambition and accomplishments of previous Oval Office occupants — of the power of asking Americans to reach beyond themselves, something promoted by President John F. Kennedy.
The particular moon rock NASA sent to President Biden was collected on the third moon walk of Apollo 17 — that is, the last moon walk of the last U.S. moon landing, on Dec. 13, 1972. The sample was already mounted in its sleek display case — which has all glass sides and a glass window on top, so the rock can be seen from all angles — before Biden’s request. The case has a label that explains how the rock came back to Earth: Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan and geologist and lunar module pilot Harrison Schmitt “chipped this sample from a large boulder at the base of the North Massif in the Taurus-Littrow Valley” of the moon.
On the day it was collected, Dec. 13, 1972, Biden had just been elected to the U.S. Senate for the first time from Delaware, and was preparing to take office in January. He was 30 years old.
Biden is not the first U.S. president to keep a moon rock in the Oval Office. Bill Clinton was president in July 1999 during the 30th anniversary celebration of the first moon landings. The Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, presented Clinton with a moon rock they had collected, also in a sealed display case, during an Oval Office visit on the day of the anniversary. In a 2015 interview with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Clinton said the moon rock was “the most valuable thing I had for perspective in politics in the White House.”
NASA says the moon rock Biden has on display is even older than Clinton’s: 3.9 billion years.
Having the ultimate say in what is and isn’t allowed at the White House by past presidents revealed some surprises courtesy of www.history.com. For instance, Theodore Roosevelt cared about preserving trees so much that he banned live trees as one of the most popular Christmas decorations from the White House. However, there was no stopping his 8-year-old son, Archibald, who sneaked one into his bedroom closet and revealed it on Christmas day in 1902.
Lucy Hayes earned the nickname “Lemonade Lucy” when she took a hard stand against all liquor in the White House while her husband, Rutherford B. Hayes, was president. But she wasn’t the only one to put a limit on alcohol. Eleanor Roosevelt let wine slide, but drew the line at hard liquor during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time in office. Jimmy Carter also had a mostly alcohol-free presidency, only taking tiny sips of wine for a toast during a Soviet arms summit.
Dwight D. Eisenhower incurred the wrath of animal activists when he instructed his valet to shoot and permanently dispose of any squirrels who dared to dig up his newly installed putting green on the White House lawn. Staff members, however, quietly chose to capture and release the squirrels.
Former President George H.W. Bush instituted a ban on all broccoli in the White House and on Air Force One.
“I haven’t liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it,” Bush said. “I’m President of the United States, and I’m not going to eat any more broccoli!”
Former President George W. Bush adopted a strict dress code as one of the first orders of business after his inauguration. Taking a cue from the more formal tone of his father’s presidency, Bush Jr. banned jeans in the Oval Office and required “appropriate business attire” at all times, which included neckties for men and knee-length skirts for the ladies.
A ban on balloons came about during Barack Obama’s presidency after a security breach involving party balloons drifted over the grounds and landed on the North Lawn, causing a major snafu. Thus, no more balloons.
A White House camera ban stood for more than 40 years before Michelle Obama did away with it in 2015. It was originally put in place because the priceless artwork could get damaged from too many flashes, but modern cameras don’t need a flash to produce a decent quality picture.
The Trump administration eliminated staff texting during coffee breaks by banning personal cellphones while working in the West Wing. The rule went into effect in January 2018.
From squirrels to cigarettes, with our no-smoking policies in place these days just about everywhere, it’s hard to believe that there once were ashtrays on the tables during White House dinners. That all ended with Bill Clinton’s presidency when he prohibited smoking and had the ashtrays banished. He followed the new rule with an executive order that permanently banned smoking in all government buildings.
