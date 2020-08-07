Patience and resolve needed by all

It is almost time for students in North Carolina’s public schools to return to schools they have not seen since March. Teachers are ready to see the students, but many are concerned about their health and the health of colleagues. The hope is that it is the right time to return to physical school even with remote learning as an option. There are issues with both.
The day school starts in August always feels like New Year’s Day. Beginning the new teaching year is filled with buzz and excitement. The flurries of new adventures and new possibilities leave teachers hopeful for the future.
But some teachers are scared this year. They are scared of seeing their students get sick or a colleague becoming incapacitated due to the virus. Teachers are also concerned about the possibilities of catching the virus at school and bringing it home to their own families, nuclear and extended.
The plans to reopen schools which various area counties have put together seem thoughtful and reasonable. Yet, the enormous amount of news and unknowns dealing with the virus make the tasks of reopening schools a bit overwhelming; like trying to sketch out a masterpiece on a piece of canvas with a lead pencil. Nobody knows how it is going to go.
The optimists believe the job of teaching can be accomplished in the classroom and online as schools begin to operate this year, and there is historical evidence to say it is so.
I came across a history teacher’s reflection of a letter he found from his grandmother. She was a teacher in a rural area during the 1918 flu pandemic. At 21 years of age, she was managing her home, teaching school, and writing letters to her husband who was training for the Great War. Unlike schools in New York and Chicago, her school system closed school for about a month in the fall of 1918. She passed the shutdown by helping to feed poor people, visiting a sick child at the hospital, and writing her husband. When school opened again, she went right back to work even though the flu virus raged through her community. One of the only concerns she mentions was the debate among her colleagues about how to make up the days missed due to her school being closed. The letter struck me because teachers during this pandemic participated in virtually the same things and more.
Teachers are essential workers. They always have been. We all have had those teachers which we remember for various reasons because they continue to inspire: the stoic math teacher who coached baseball, the choral instructor who simply made singing an art, the English teacher who taught the importance of following directions and loved unconditionally, the high school math teacher whose passion for math made the subject fun, the social studies instructor who made his students memorize the Gettysburg Address because he knew it was important, the English teacher who took students to the library to pick out books and made reading fun. Teachers make learning interesting and teach values along the way. The great lessons teachers teach us never stop teaching us. They make the lessons easier to pass on to the next generations.
Since March and before, teachers have met online with students, delivered food to families in need, visited with students, sent countless emails of support to students, and made various videos of encouragement to post on school websites. And they have done much more than that. They haven’t stopped teaching – nor will they. In gearing up for the year ahead, quitting is not an option.
Returning to school this year feels like the moment British Prime Minister and his staff traveled by ship through the Atlantic hurricane season and German U-boats to meet with President Roosevelt and his staff in the weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941 to plan the joint allied efforts against Germany and Japan. It was a dark time and a scary one. No one on those staffs knew what the outcome of the war was going to be. Courage was a prerequisite. So, too, at this moment.
We are living through this pandemic – and eventually – we will be able to say, “We lived through it.” Some things will become past tense, but we have to have patience, and we must have fortitude and unbending bravery.
One of the more positive outcomes of these days, especially since March, is many people have gained a better appreciation for all the jobs teachers perform both in and out of their classrooms.
School boards have made decisions and students will return to learning. Each parent, student, teacher, and administrator has been apprised of the risks involved. This time next year we will know if things worked out. Patience and resolve are required by all.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at Btomberlin50@outlook.com
