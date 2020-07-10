Pick and stick to your destiny

Lottie Moon wasn’t the first female Baptist missionary. Depending on your exact definition of the word “missionary,” that honor would go to either William Carey’s wife or George Leile’s. Lottie Moon, however, was the first Baptist female missionary who would not be remembered as someone else’s wife.
After becoming the first woman to earn a Master of Arts degree from a Southern university, she spent more than a decade fighting for the opportunity as a single woman to follow her calling into the mission field. She won her battle in 1872 and set sail for China the following year, where she taught school, evangelized thousands and made a name for herself pleading with Baptists back home to send more missionaries into the field. But it almost didn’t happen that way.
Crawford Toy and Lottie Moon first met in 1859 or 1860 at the Albemarle Female Institute. Toy immediately recognized that there was something special about Moon, saying, “She writes the best English I have ever been privileged to read.” While Lottie and her sister worked to kick down the barriers keeping women from the mission field, Toy went to Germany to study under some of the most prestigious Biblical scholars of his day. The two exchanged letters the whole time.
When Toy returned to America, however, Lottie began to see him as a changed man. During this time, Germany was a bastion of Biblical scholarship, but it was also a hotbed of controversial new religious ideas. Toy embraced all of it, and Lottie increasingly saw his controversial new beliefs as irreconcilable with her desire to be a missionary.
When Toy was fired from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1879, he and Moon were still corresponding. In 1880, from his new teaching post at Harvard University, he asked Lottie to come back to America and join him. She almost did, even going as far as asking family members in Virginia to “prepare for a wedding.” No wedding ever occurred, however, and in 1882, Lottie finally broke off the engagement, citing “religious differences.” As far as we know from this point, Lottie never looked back.
In Luke 9:62, Jesus said, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God.” I’m sure this verse was probably at the forefront of Lottie Moon’s mind as she made her heart-wrenching decision to break off her engagement to Crawford Toy. I wonder if she saw it as a cut and dried decision — good versus evil, a life of devotion to God versus a capitulation to the schemes of the devil. I wonder if she viewed a possible marriage to Toy as the equivalent of denying her faith.
There have been moments in my life where I’ve seen things this way — times when I felt utterly confident of precisely what I was supposed to do. In those moments, it felt like choosing between life and death, but there have been other times when things weren’t so obvious. If I’m honest, most of the decisions in my life have been more like choosing between two good and worthy options. So, what do we do in situations like this? How do we choose between two scenarios that both seem to have the potential to be the “right thing” for us?
Lottie probably saw her dilemma as a battle of good versus evil, but there’s no reason she couldn’t have lived a good life as Crawford Toy’s devoted wife. A few questionable ideas aside, Toy was one of the 19th century’s most accomplished Biblical scholars and prolific writers. As much as Lottie saw her decision as one between obedience to her faith and abandonment of it, she was probably just choosing between two legitimate opportunities for faithfulness.
At this point, however, Jesus’ words still ring true. Make your choice, put your hand to the plow, and don’t look back. Try not to entertain the what-ifs and the what-coulda-beens. As a friend of mine told me a long time ago, “sometimes you just have to pick and stick.” I think that was pretty good advice.
Lottie Moon picked, and she stuck, dying in the mission field just a few months before she would have marked 40 years of faithful service. She put her hand to the plow, and as far as we know, she never looked back.
And in case you’re wondering, I picked, and I stuck too. Next week, that “friend” and I will be celebrating our 19th wedding anniversary. It definitely was good advice.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton.
