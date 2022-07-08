Religious devotion begins with letting go

There was a video that made the rounds on the social media circuit a while back of three toddlers who are probably not even 2 years old having what appears to be a very adult-like discussion. There are gestures, lips moving, smiles and laughing, but when you turn the sound up, there are no words — at least not any I can understand.

The title of this video is something like “love needs no language.” I believe that’s true. Love is something that can transcend human constructs like language and culture, but there was also something else I noticed as the three said their “goodbyes.”

They gave each other hugs, just like my daughters did at that age. Two of them embraced, one facing the camera and you can see her hands on the other little girls back. When one of the girls goes to embrace the third, however, it’s a little different.

The third little girl is holding onto two toys and there is no way she’s putting them down. The two embrace, and it’s definitely a heartfelt hug in some respects, but the whole time, the third girl’s fingers stay closed — wrapped tightly around her possessions. As a result, she’s not able to embrace another person as fully as if she had put them down for a moment.

Jesus knew that possessions can sometimes get in the way of our love for God and our love for others. They might not make me turn against God. They probably won’t instantly transform me into a greedy monster who would do anything to turn a quick profit, making the Bible say whatever I want it to say to defend my “business strategy.” But when I obstinately refuse to loosen my grip on money and possessions, it makes it more difficult to truly embrace another human being.

Take the story of the Rich Young Ruler in Matthew’s gospel — you’re probably familiar with it. A rich guy comes to Jesus.

“Hey, I want to follow you,” he says.

“Keep the commands, including that pesky little one about loving your neighbor as yourself,” Jesus replies.

“Oh yeah, I totally do all that stuff.”

“Really? Why don’t you sell your stuff and give it to your neighbors living in crushing poverty if you really love them so much?”

Crickets. Matthew writes, “when the man heard this, he went away sad because he had great wealth.”

The implication is that the man’s possessions have become more important to him than the welfare of his neighbors he claimed to love.

On the other side of this, there is an ancient Jewish story about two brothers who lived on opposite sides of a hill. One brother married and had a large family while the other remained single but gained great wealth.

Every night for months, the wealthy brother would gather grain and silently cross the hill to put it in his brother’s barn.

“How can I rest comfortably when my brother has so many mouths to feed?” he would think to himself as he walked.

Unbeknownst to him, his brother did the same every night.

“How can I not share with my brother when he is alone in the world?” he thought to himself.

One night, the two met at the top of the hill and, according to Jewish tradition, this is the spot where the Jewish people would build the temple because this is the place where heaven met earth.

This story probably didn’t develop until after the time of Christ, but it’s the same idea Jesus is getting at when he links love for God with love for others. Heaven is pleased when I demonstrate selfless concern for another human being. Loving my neighbor and doing good in the world is the one tangible way I have been given to demonstrate my love for God on earth. I can say I love God with all my heart, but only showing love for my neighbor take me beyond the level of empty words.

In our day of angry political rhetoric and social media semi-anonymity, it’s easy to make public displays of my “love for God.” It’s easy to stand up and shout about how spiritual or faithful I am. These displays cost me nothing and often earn likes and shares on social media.

I can’t help but think of what King David said when someone tried to refuse payment for animals he was buying to offer as a burnt offering to God.

“No, I insist on paying you for it,” David said. “I will not sacrifice to the Lord my God burnt offerings that cost me nothing.”

These kinds of displays — publicly declaring my devotion and shouting down those I disagree with — cost me nothing. And I can’t help but think that nothing is exactly what they mean to God. But holding loosely to the things of this earth — whether money, possessions or opinions — and opening my hands and my mind to those around me is the only way to give a tangible expression to my religious devotion.