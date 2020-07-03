Rethink your patriotism this Fourth of July

Tomorrow, in small towns all across this nation, parades of aging men will carry Old Glory down their Main Streets wearing American Legion garrison caps while struggling to stay in cadence with one another.
Elsewhere, others will celebrate while emptying kegs of beer as the aroma of grilling barbecue wafts to where even more are playing baseball. Still other groups will leave for the nearest beaches, in Afghanistan soldiers will try to hunker down dodging bullets, and outside the White House, more will carry protesting placards as they jeer at politicians who are not even in town.
All of them would claim to be truly loyal to the American way of life, but I wonder how Norman Rockwell would have posed his models for such a collage of patriotism.
On this the eve of our nation’s 239th birthday, perhaps it would serve us well to put aside all the icing on the cake of red, white and blue bunting under firework-lit night skies as well as all the sanctimonious orations of demonstrations of protest patriotism and think in terms of more pragmatic expressions of patriotism.
The cure for virtually all our ills was supplied to us almost half a century ago in John Kennedy’s inaugural speech. You remember those immortal words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” The failure of this maxim almost to a person is the prevailing attitude of, “Let me get mine regardless of how it hurts others,” or “What is good for me is all that is important.”
At one end of what I call the Greed Continuum, this arrogance was clearly illustrated in the recent article that revealed that, this year, the 500 highest-paid CEOs in the Unites States received raises averaging more than $10 million — note that this was the increase of each. Respectively, every one of them had already received salaries over $100 million.
Realistically, what does a person do with $100 million in just one year? Especially in light of the fact that almost every minute, 24/7, somewhere in this world a person dies of hunger.
At the other extreme of the greed scale are millions of people for whom welfare has become a way of life. They have no intention of ever trying to support themselves by honest work.
Corporate CEOs who engineer large profits for their companies by fleecing the working class of benefits and wages simply exploit them. Other people are just as irresponsible when they take advantage of the taxpayer by making welfare a way of life and are equally guilty of abusing the openhanded liberality of the populace. For all their waving the American flag and claiming their rights under the Constitution, for both types of people, the bottom line is that they are motivated by avarice.
True patriotism would better be displayed in finding ways to create more jobs, give benefits to employees and expand rather than downsizing. True patriotism would be taking a job at whatever one can find, even when it is not desirable, and working one’s way up the chain of success.
Old Teddy Roosevelt probably summed up the American version of patriotism best of anyone when he wrote: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. IT DOES NOT MEAN to stand by the President or any other public office save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country, … It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcomings; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly …”
