Do you ever get a song stuck in your head? One that keeps playing over and over regardless of how hard you try to dismiss it.

For me, sometimes it’s “Respect” by Otis Redding, sung by Aretha Franklin, or “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2. Sometimes it is an old hymn, “It’s me, it’s me Oh Lord (Standing in the need of Prayer)” or “Let us Break Bread Together on our Knees.” Some of you are probably laughing and saying, “what a boring list of songs.”

Our lists will vary depending on our age, our mood, our music preferences and our faith. During the first week of Lent, I was doing a little cleaning and reorganizing at home when I found the lyrics to Natalie Sleeth’s, “Hymn of Promise.”

This was one of my mother’s favorite hymns and a copy of the words stayed on her bedside table as part of an evening prayer ritual that helped sustain her life of faith.

It is a hymn often played during funerals as a reminder of God’s presence and promises. It is a source of comfort for all who are grieving and a reminder that we are each living in the mystery of our faith and trusting in God’s promises for new life.

In Christian faith communities, we started our journey of Lent on Ash Wednesday. The word Lent stems from the Old English and German words for “spring” and for “long.” Our pilgrimage for Lent, starts in the short, dark days of winter and continues until the Easter morning resurrection and the arrival of the longer, lighter days of spring.

Lent is an invitation to engage in “Spiritual Spring Cleaning.” It is a moment to pause and reflect on what is growing in my life of faith and what is hidden beneath the surface, waiting to be freed?

Look at the natural world around us. Every spring, I am amazed at how quickly the landscape changes. The Japanese Maple shows up in bright, red leaves and the Dogwood with its dainty, bold white flowers. The Hostas, emerge from beneath the earth, timidly sticking their leaves up toward the dappled sun. Lenten Roses sprinkle the ground with flowers and unexpected colors. It reminds me of God’s reaction to the finished work of creation in Genesis 1:31.

“God saw everything that he had made, and it was very good.”

Many Christians have spent the last five weeks engaged in practices of prayer, fasting and giving. Christ addresses these practices in Matthew 6, where He reminds us to do these things in private without calling attention to ourselves and to engage in these practices with a pure heart. It is a personal journey of reflection, growth and tending to one’s spiritual life.

The spiritual disciplines provide nourishment and growth for our continued journey through Holy Week, Easter and beyond. We are prepared to go from Palm Sunday to Jesus’ arrest on Maundy Thursday, Friday’s crucifixion, Saturday’s long vigil and finally the Easter celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.

With the multitude of emotions and events, guiding us to the cross, Holy Week prepares us to continue carrying the love of Jesus to the world.

While Christians around the world prepare for Holy Week and Easter, the Muslim faith community celebrates Ramadan. The holiest month on the Muslim calendar, Islamic tradition teaches that it was during this time the archangel Gabriel descended from heaven and revealed the Message to the Prophet Muhammad.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for fasting, strengthening one’s relationship with God and showing compassion for those less fortunate. Like Lent for Christians, it is a personal journey of reflection, growth and service.

Starting on April 5, the Jewish faith community will begin it’s Passover Celebration. It is a time to remember the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery and the passing over of the forces of destruction, sparing the firstborn of the Israelites. On the first night of Passover, families gather to celebrate the Seder meal and retell the historic story of how the Israelites escaped from Egypt.

Across the world, billions of people from different faith traditions are engaged in worship, celebration and service. The power of community is present in each as the faithful gather together in hope and celebrate the new life that emerges for all.