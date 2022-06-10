Seemingly wasted moments sometimes hold lasting joy

Have you ever walked along the beach and noticed the assortment of sandcastles or fortresses dotting the sandy desert? Summer is here and, for many, the beach is calling. If possible, I think everyone should visit the wonders of our North Carolina coast at least a few times in their lifetime but, on one particular day, it was the sand creations that caught my attention.

I had seen nearly a dozen sandcastles that day -- some obviously more elaborate than others. Yet, for some reason, one specific sandcastle stopped me in my tracks.

For more than a few seconds, I found myself staring. I think one reason it grabbed me was because it was still in the process of being formed. I watched intently as what appeared to be a father and his young son hustled to assemble this multiple turret fort as it sank and shifted even as they rushed to shore up the foundation. They piled up large bucket loads of sand and wet them so they would be sturdier and easier to mold. They carved out a trench behind the fort to hold water.

Until this point, the other sand creations I had walked past were high and dry -- set back securely away from the oncoming waves. However, this odd pair decided to build their fort just a few feet from the shore. The sand was already moist and the tide was coming in.

This is probably the other reason I found myself attracted to it. I was fascinated to think about why this father was wasting his time so actively and intently teaching this boy about building a sand fort when it was only moments from certain ruin. What possible lesson could those seemingly wasted moments have held?

Maybe he was illustrating just how foolish humans are when it comes to the need to build big and inanely near to the shore, and how we all want to make our mark. Doesn’t he care or know that in a few minutes this boy will be crying and everything they had worked at so tediously would be a complete washout?

I remember a kids' song we used to sing growing up. “The wise man built a house upon rock, the foolish one built on the sand.” Near the end of His mountaintop sermon in the gospel of Matthew, Jesus uses this simile to emphasize the importance of not just hearing, but acting according to His teachings. Jesus' words are to be lived out – embodied.

Actress and author Pearl Bailey once said, "people see God every day. They just don’t recognize him.”

Suddenly, I began to re-imagine my sand fort encounter on the shore. Could there be more to this classic scene of coastal sandcastle creation; something here to be embodied that escaped my first notice?

Maybe the young father wasn’t teaching his boy about the arrogant nature of men to build in extravagant and foolish ways after all. Perhaps, he was really teaching him about the nature of God -- how God wants nothing more than to simply delight in His children.

Maybe this father was illustrating a brilliant lesson on how we are co-creators with God. How we may shift and move sand here or there, but God adds His own touch and molds as he sees fit.

Maybe he was actually sharing something with his son without even knowing it. Perhaps, he was revealing, with sand and water, that our world isn’t perfect -- things can crumble all around us, but it’s how we rework and refashion what we have that counts.

As I watched the first wave surge up to them and seep over their mound of sandy clay, it captured a pond of water in their trench before it retreated again. I thought to myself: Maybe they weren’t trying to build a fort to withstand the surge of the tide, maybe they were just trying to catch waves of mercy.

The Rev. Norman Jones is the pastor of Salem United Methodist Church and can be reached at rev.norm@alumni.duke.edu.