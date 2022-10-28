Stories inspire understanding, faith

One of my favorite T-shirts is a brightly colored tie-dyed conglomeration of colors. The shirt always draws a comment or question – bright colors in a world that doesn’t wear a lot of tie-dye stands out in a crowd.

It’s the statement on the front of the shirt that almost always elicits the most comments, questions or stories.

“Let me tell you a story,” it reads.

It is the slogan from the National Storytelling Festival many years ago. It’s a simple, but profound statement. And it is part of the T-shirt’s story; everything has a story, even an old T-shirt.

“Let me tell you a story.”

There are numerous definitions of story, but the one that resonates most with me is a combination of definitions from different sources. It is a broad encompassing definition reminding us everyone has a story and every story is important.

Story: an account of imaginary or real people and events told for entertainment, or the sharing of past events in someone’s life of the evolution of something.

What’s your favorite Halloween story? Thanksgiving? Vacation story? Bible story?

Stories are opportunities to listen and learn. They are fluid and constantly evolving. They create connection and unity, and they were Jesus’ preferred method of teaching.

Throughout the Gospels, Jesus taught in parables – simple stories used to illustrate a spiritual or moral lesson. Jesus knew the power of story to connect and build community.

Stories invite us to listen from a place of love and acceptance where we listen for things that bring us together. In a story, a simple everyday occurrence can open our eyes to see the world a little differently. It can reach down and help us connect with kindness and compassion in places within us that facts and data don’t always reach.

Part of my journey with storytelling has been learning to share my spiritual autobiography and work with others to help them tell their personal stories of faith.

Several years ago, I attended a retreat with Retired Bishop The Most Reverend G. Porter Taylor and his son Dr. Arthur Taylor. We spent the weekend writing and sharing our personal stories of faith.

We started with our stories of hope. Hope is a place of optimistic expectation. Here, I invite you to pause or perhaps journal for a moment. What is your story of hope? How does hope appear in your life of faith? How does it show up in your prayer life? What is your story of hope?

After exploring our stories of hope, we turned our focus to stories of exile – a place of exclusion. Quickly, our energy shifted. In many cases, it was easier to share and explore our stories of exile. We have all experienced times when we felt unwelcome.

Once again, the invitation is to pause and reflect. What is your story of exile? How did you grow from this experience? How does it shape your life of faith?

Sharing difficult stories in a safe place can unlock the power they hold in our lives. Vulnerability creates an opportunity to give and receive compassion. That’s how community begins to grow.

Often stories of exile lead to stories of resurrection, and while the resurrection of Christ is the confessional cornerstone of our faith, the newness of resurrection in our lives can be a cornerstone in our lives of faith.

Often, periods of exile are resurrected into something new, helping us to see our story with new meaning and understanding. How has resurrection occurred in your life of faith? How difficult was it to let go or let the old die? What have you learned from the process? What feelings emerged? What is your story and how does it bring you home?

Finally, we talked about our experiences coming home. The images the word home evokes are powerful. Home is a place where we are welcomed, loved, fed and nourished. It’s a place of acceptance.

I wonder what images pop in your head when you hear the word home. What stories beg to be shared? How does home figure in your life of faith?

Our lives of faith are fluid. We are constantly moving among periods of hope, exile, resurrection and coming home. Our stories strengthen our communities of faith. They give us tools for living and processing life and we need to practice sharing them and listening to the stories of others – creating safe, brave, sacred circles where our stories can live, grow and change.

I invite you to ask others for permission to share your story and then return the invitation and ask others to share theirs.

Let me tell you a story.