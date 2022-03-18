Strength to keep going found in new hope

The application of the hope that is within in me pushes me beyond my limitations. After a long journey, an uphill climb and getting out of my own head which keeps telling me to give up with every step, I’ll push through that last mile or that last turn knowing the finish line is just ahead because of the hope I have.

Stopping in the middle means I miss the end, and it means I’ve wasted a good beginning. But I find perspective in my hope in God because, in the beginning, God said he would never put more on me than I can bear. Somewhere in the middle, life happens, and if I never make it to the end, I’ll never see how God can turn it around for good.

Maybe you’ve made a bad decision and are dealing with the consequences. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one. Perhaps a doctor told you some bad news, or someone has hurt you. During these times, you feel like giving up because it seems too hard or too painful to deal with. At that point, you may feel like you have nothing left to give.

Although it hurts, rehearse what the Scripture says. It is bearable. New hope in Christ does not mean that life will be easy, but it is a reminder that when life hurts, it’s still bearable. Tell yourself this too shall pass and if God be for you who can be against you?