Strength to keep going found in new hope

In the dictionary, hope is defined as, “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” When my dad passed away in 2020, I knew the enemy wanted me to drown in my sorrow, but I also knew I had two options: I could either keep the faith or I could give up.
About a month after the funeral, I received a book in the mail from one of dad’s former classmates. I don’t think my dad was aware that someone had mentioned him in a book they wrote and published, yet in this book the author wrote about a time they were encouraged just by looking at what was in front of them. The author recalled being in a cross-country race, and my dad was in front of them. On his back were the words, “You can run as long as you know where the end will be.”
There are many reasons to run a race. Some run to lose weight, while others enjoy the competition. Still others run to compete against themselves, striving to beat their personal time. But regardless of whether it’s to lose weight, beat a personal record, compete or just for fun, the ultimate goal is to finish.
As any runner will tell you, there’s a difference between wanting to complete a race and actually making it across the finish line. In the same way, life is a lot like a race with a starting line, a finish line and obstacles in the middle, and as a believer, new hope found only in Christ pushes me beyond simply having the desire to finish. New hope in Christ gives me the strength to actually finish the race because I know what the end will be, and I know that it’s good.
The application of the hope that is within in me pushes me beyond my limitations. After a long journey, an uphill climb and getting out of my own head which keeps telling me to give up with every step, I’ll push through that last mile or that last turn knowing the finish line is just ahead because of the hope I have.
Stopping in the middle means I miss the end, and it means I’ve wasted a good beginning. But I find perspective in my hope in God because, in the beginning, God said he would never put more on me than I can bear. Somewhere in the middle, life happens, and if I never make it to the end, I’ll never see how God can turn it around for good.
Maybe you’ve made a bad decision and are dealing with the consequences. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one. Perhaps a doctor told you some bad news, or someone has hurt you. During these times, you feel like giving up because it seems too hard or too painful to deal with. At that point, you may feel like you have nothing left to give.
Although it hurts, rehearse what the Scripture says. It is bearable. New hope in Christ does not mean that life will be easy, but it is a reminder that when life hurts, it’s still bearable. Tell yourself this too shall pass and if God be for you who can be against you?
New hope found in Christ is the ability to walk by faith and not by sight because no matter what it looks like now, the end will work out for your good. Hold on to the hope, keep the faith and you will finish the race. The hope that there is a finish, which ends in victory with God on your side, will challenge you to keep running because, regardless of how you feel, you’ll know it’s not over.
The hope that what I see right now cannot compare to the glory that will be revealed is what keeps me going. The plot to steal, kill and destroy can be overruled when I hold on to the hope found in Jesus Christ. As the prophet Elijah learned in the wilderness in 1 Kings 19, I know it’s not going to end here because God is not through with me yet.
“Get up, Latrese,” God is telling me. “Get up, and fight the good fight of faith. Finish the course because it is written that all things work together for the good to them who love the Lord.”
The Rev. Latrese Lyerly is the pastor of New Hope in Christ Baptist Church.