The real reason isn't always what you expect it to be

It’s almost eight in the evening when the phone rings. It’s the county hospital. At the time, I served on a volunteer rotation as an on-call chaplain at the local hospital. Today is actually my assigned volunteer day. The desk informs me someone has requested a chaplain.

I try to troubleshoot to see if this is an emergency. Do I need to come in this evening or is it just a routine request — a box someone checked on their paperwork and someone new to the chaplain protocol just saw me listed on the schedule and direct dialed this evening? We’re only supposed to get called in like this for an emergency. General requests are usually just sent to the chaplain mailbox and checked daily at our convenience.

The receptionist is unaware of the situation, so she transfers me back to ER. After a brief dialogue with a staffer, I’m no closer to an answer. No one seems to know why the request or call was made. I make the decision to go in anyway, just in case this is an EOL (end of life) scenario.

By the time I check in and make my way to the ER, the gentleman who made the request (we’ll call him John) is about to be moved upstairs to a room. I enter, introduce myself and attempt to diagnose his spiritual need, but John seems more interested in the TV and the menu food than speaking with a chaplain.

John basically admits that he just checked the “chaplain” box on the admission form, along with a lot of other stuff. He wasn’t really looking for a chaplain that night. He just wasn’t used to the basic comforts many of us have each day like a room, a TV, a hot meal and blankets. I get John an extra blanket and we pray before I take my leave.

Since I’m already at the hospital, I head to the second floor to see if anyone else needs a chaplain. Sometimes it’s worth double checking with the staff — they go through so much in a day to provide care but rarely receive care of their own. A nurse refers me to room 214 where I encounter a family that had arrived at the building around the same time I had that evening.

In the room, there is a remarkably well-aged lady with long white hair resting in the bed, attached to oxygen and largely unresponsive. Her daughter, son-in-law and only grandson are the only folks in the room with her. Over the next 35 minutes, I discover the real reason I was called to the hospital that night.

Sarah has lived a rich, full life for more than 90 years, but she’s not expected to make it through the week. Her grandson had just arrived after a seven-plus hour drive from West Virginia. He looks to be in his late 30s,and is getting married for the first time in about a week. It is a unique meeting of beginnings and endings in the room that night, and for the next half hour, I’m privileged to share in it. I leave grateful for what we encountered in that room that night in each other and in our prayers.

Life can be interrupted unexpectedly. In 1 Samuel 16, a young shepherd boy is suddenly summoned from the field to attend a sacrifice with the rest of his family. Over the next few weeks he discovers the real reason he was called was to minister to the soul of a king. Saul was looking for something — anything to soothe his tormented spirit and David did that for him. However, in the next few years, David discovers the real reason he was called up from Bethlehem. He would go on to slay a giant, lead Israel in battle and become a covenant hope for God’s people.

Shortly after Sarah comes off the machine the next morning, she dies. Her grandson will head back to West Virginia to wed his fiancée, John will have another night to enjoy a comfortable room until they regulate his seizures and blood sugar, and I’ll remember that sometimes the real reason you are needed for something isn’t always what you expect.

The Rev. Norman Jones is the pastor of Salem United Methodist Church and can be reached at rev.norm@alumni.duke.edu.