“So, God actually lied?!”

I love the way young people can offer such a unique perspective. We were briefly looking at the creation story and the fall in Genesis 2 and 3 at a recent youth gathering.

I imagined the story was already pretty familiar to them. So, I asked if there was anything interesting or new which stood out that they may not have noticed before. Then it came almost immediately. A realization that almost sounded heretical.

“So, God actually lied?!”

At first, I bristled at the sound of it.

“What do you mean by that? Say more,” I suggested.

“Well,” the student replied. “God said if they ate from that tree they would die and they didn’t.”

“Oh? Right,” I thought to myself. In my four decades, I don’t ever remember reading through the early creation accounts of Genesis and then being left with the thought that God actually lied. It turns out, however, this thoughtful observation actually provides a profound insight to our theological understanding of God.

There are multiple ways I could respond to such a statement. I could try to correct the observation—to defend God from being associated with a term like “liar.” I could explain how they ultimately do die because death had not been part of God’s original perfect order. Or, I could appreciate the stark value of what, at first, seems absurd.

The text says “on that day you will die,” and, as the astute youngster observed, clearly they did not die that day.

So what does that tell us about the nature of God? Does it tell us we can’t trust God? Is God a liar? On the contrary, if we allow this action and statement to be in conversation with the whole of scripture, we find something profoundly more radical and life-giving.

From the very first pages of scripture, the mighty God of creation, capable of all things, loves us too much to allow us to be condemned to death. Humanity is pushed out of the garden, but not out of God’s embrace. God opens the door for a second chance.

Unlike other deities worshipped in antiquity, the God of the Bible is a God with a tender heart — a God who cares intimately about His creation. In scripture, we see a God who desires relationship with us and is foolish enough to pursue us again and again. This is the story of the Hebrew people, and the story of each one of us.

Has anyone ever given you a second (third or fourth) chance? What did that feel like? How did you respond?

In my own life, it seems most of those second chances have come from precious souls — like my grandmother. Her birthday was Groundhog Day.

There’s a Bill Murray film by the same name that has become a comedic cult-classic. Murray’s character, by an odd twist of fate, is forced to relive the same day — Groundhog Day — over and over again like a monotonous nightmare. It is only when he decides to genuinely make the most of each moment does he awaken to a new day.

Sometimes God allows us the gift of repeating over and over again, until we finally get it right. What is frustrating on the surface may be a gift in disguise. We may not deserve it, but all of us could use a second chance.

In the church’s calendar, the season known as Lent is the perfect time for second chances. This 40-day period leading up to Easter Resurrection was observed as early as 325 CE as a time of repentance and preparation for baptism by new converts. Lent is our chance to get it right with the help of God.

Through prayer, scripture, fasting or other intentional spiritual disciplines, we are invited to turn from the things we’ve been chasing and return to God.

Did God lie? Maybe. We don’t know for certain. But what is certain is that God loves. And no matter how many times you read through scripture, it shows up in astonishing new ways. Grandma had a name for it — grace.