Using our gifts to make a better world

Down in Alabama lives one of my older brothers. Though I am a rather physically healthy individual, next to him I look more like a 90-pound weakling.
Growing up together, my only advantage over him was my oratory skills which completely contrasted to his phobia of public speaking. (Our high school English course required a two-minute address to the class, however, our aged teacher with glasses as thick as the bottom of an old Coca Cola bottle to this date still does not know I subbed for him, earning him an A+ on ‘his’ presentation.)
My brother could never function in their little church as a Sunday school teacher, pray in front of others or even give a committee report in a business meeting.
He literally would faint. However, for more than 40 years, he and his sons, who apparently have inherited this trait from him, have faithfully served that congregation in the maintenance of the property and lawn.
It would require an accountant to calculate money their labors have allowed to to be diverted to social and evangelistic ministries.
Such thoughts came to my mind recently as I remembered that Erle Stanley Gardner, author of the Perry Mason series of novels, was born on today’s date, July 17, in 1889.
Though Gardner is not particularly known as a spiritually minded person, he possessed two personality traits that are deserving of this attention. First, though, he was educated and licensed as an attorney, he detested law practice — he loved litigation but despised the tedious daily routines.
His second trait was a sensitivity to people whom he felt did not understand the judicial system and became entangled in them, were wrongly implicated or simply had no one to support them through the judicial process.
Repeatedly, he found himself discovering and defending Chinese and Hispanic immigrants or others he felt might be wrongly imprisoned.
From the consolidation of these two obsessions he took two actions that outlived him: 1) he worked to establish the Court of Last Resort; and 2) he began to write of these very cases (e.g., the Perry Mason series). Both involvements were ethically outstanding and highly successful.
Each of us possesses useful traits that are valuable to someone’s well being.
Paul, in his epistles to various churches and individuals, spoke of how we all differ greatly in our abilities to accomplish good, but he was equally adamant of making the spiritual imperative that we apply these talents so as to improve the world about us.
Many years ago, I was serving a congregation in Wilmington in which there was a shut-in member whom I would pay a visit periodically named Miss Jenny.
In the 1930s, she had been one of those vivacious young girls in the church, but in her early 20s, a sever case of arthritis completely disabled her. By the ’70s when I met her, her entire body, save for her right arm from the elbow to her hand, was locked into a permanent freeze.
About two years into that ministry as I was leaving her home after one such visit, our church secretary happened to be coming up the steps. When I inquired about her purpose, I discovered Miss Jenny’s personal ministry.
Once every quarter, our secretary would bring Miss Jenny a list of names and addresses of all the college students and members of the church serving in the armed services.
Though she could not so much turn her head, she had the most elegant calligraphy I had ever seen. For 35 plus years, every three months she had been writing a personal letter to each of the people on this constantly changing list, sharing with them their church’s activities — keeping the relationship between them and their spiritual family viable while they were away.
Miss Jenny taught me more than any of my seminary professors that each of us has a contribution to make toward a better world. It is only ourselves who can discern those gifts and use them.
No where better than in his first letter to Timothy could Paul improve upon his wording of this truth than when he wrote, “Fan into flame the gift of God!” That advice is still good today.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!