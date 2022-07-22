When things don't make sense, you might not be seeing the whole picture

When I was a kid, I collected basketball cards. I loved the feeling of ripping open a new pack and seeing whose face was inside. I remember one particularly disappointing pack, mediocre player after mediocre player, not even a single player from the Boston Celtics — my favorite team.

I was getting frustrated, but, as I got closer to the bottom of the stack, I just knew the last card had to be something good.

They can’t all be busts right?

So, I flip it over and who do I see? Michael Jordan? No. Larry Bird? No.

Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr?

You have to keep in mind, this was 1991. Kerr had only been in the league for three years and, the previous year, he had only managed a little more than four points per game. As far as my 13-year-old self was concerned, Steve Kerr sucked. He didn’t even belong in the league.

I was so disgusted I folded the card — his rookie card — in half, putting a big nasty crease right down the middle.

Fast forward 30 years, and I recently read a Steve Kerr rookie card sold on Ebay for $500. What happened? How did this no-name guy who didn’t even belong in the NBA end up with a $500 rookie card?

A lot has happened in the last three decades. In 1995, Kerr joined the Chicago Bulls, where, along with Jordan, he won three championships and broke the record for most wins in an NBA season. Kerr never scored a ton of points, but he could always be counted on for a clutch 3-pointer when his team needed one.

A few years later, Kerr won two more championships with the San Antonio Spurs, and lately, he has been coaching the Golden State Warriors. As head coach of the Warriors, Kerr has masterminded four more championships (that’s a total of nine if you’re keeping count) and re-broke his own record for most wins in an NBA season with a little help from another guy you might have heard of named Stephen Curry. I guess, maybe it’s time for me to admit that I may have underestimated him.

In Isaiah 55, the prophet writes, “for my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

We don’t like to hear words like that. Humans never do. In Exodus, Moses faces with a seemingly impossible situation. While he was away, the people gave up on God. They melted down all their jewelry, made a statue of a golden calf and started worshiping it. To call God upset would be like calling World War II a mild diplomatic setback. God is mad. The people are acting like they’re done with God and God seems utterly done with them.

“Don’t even pray for them,” God tells Moses. “Leave me alone so that my anger may burn against them so I might destroy them.”

So, what does Moses do? He prays anyway.

And I love what Moses says. He doesn’t say anything clever or try to pull something over on God with some fancy rhetorical tricks, he just starts repeating things back to God that God had already spoken to the people. He reminds God of the divine promises made to the people in the past.

I doubt God needed the reminder; I think Moses and the people needed it. They needed to be reminded of who God is and what God had said and done.

I’ve always wondered if the whole “go to your room and don’t even think about praying for them” thing was just God baiting Moses into giving him and his people that reminder. Wandering around the desert, keeping all the rules eating nothing but Manna and quail had to be hard. God’s plans were probably not making sense at that moment.

Back in 1991, I dismissed Steve Kerr for one reason and one reason only — 4.8 points per game. Steve Kerr sucks! But Steve Kerr’s way of approaching the game was, apparently, a little higher than mine.

I think that goes for all of us, in all kinds of situations. Our vantage points are often limited; we’re only working with a small piece of the information. And most of the time, we don’t know what we don’t know. God’s ways don’t always make sense. They don’t always go along with what we feel like the best thing to do in each situation would be. But God’s ways are higher than mine and God’s thoughts are more complete than mine could ever be, I believe that.

Steve Kerr has proved himself to me and millions of other basketball fans over the past 30 years. I have a feeling that, one day, I’ll step over to whatever lies on the other side of the grave and God will too.