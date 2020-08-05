You don’t need permission in politics

Remember when car door locks were manual and those little knobs stuck up in every door?
Back in the 1950s and '60s, when I was growing up and riding in the back seat, kids would play with the knobs and often pulled them upward and unlocked the back doors.
There were few cars with seat belts back then.
I know some of us recall when children got a stern talking-to because they managed to open the door while the car was moving, and some would retort “But you didn’t tell me not to.”
That was a childhood defense on many topics. “You didn’t tell me I couldn’t do that.”
Today, those manual door locks on every door are gone, and the doors lock automatically when the car is rolling. The kids in the back seat are strapped in, and there is no way to unlock a door from the back.
I bet parents still get “Nobody told me not to” on various things.
The spirit of that lame excuse isn’t just for children. It thrives within the federal government, a haven for irrelevance and misdirection.
The U.S. Constitution does not tell the people what they can do, it enumerates what government can do. All power is reserved to the people, and some powers are reserved for the individual states. But the Constitution is clear. If it doesn’t say the federal government can do something, the federal government can’t do it.
That constitutional guarantee is binding and can be altered only with well-defined specifics – one issue at a time – by amendment.
So when you hear any elected official in Washington say “I have the right,” all you have to do is check the Constitution to see if that’s true or if the lips making the claim are merely flapping.
A right, or authority or power cannot be seized because it is not addressed in the Constitution. Anything unconstitutional is invalid and unenforceable, and no court is bound to recognize an unconstitutional claim as legitimate.
I GET A LOT OF STUFF via email that’s mostly spam. I store some political items because I want to keep up with what people and PACs say about the upcoming election. Much of it barely touches reality and is designed to mislead the public and cause panic.
Examples and my thoughts:
The political right is trying to close all the post offices to make mail-in ballots impossible. Oh, they’re saying the Hickory Post Office is in danger shutting down because of political evil. “Final Notice” screams a recent email. “No mail-in voting in North Carolina.” That’s followed by “Send money now.”
Do you support Donald Trump? Do you support Joe Biden? Who should Biden pick for VP? You too, can take those polls for a contribution.
Kamala Harris flips out. Elizabeth Warren is mad. Trump’s freaked out. Biden loses his mind. Send money.
The Democrats are coming for your guns. Stop Trump’s secret police. Please give.
You have been selected to represent North Carolina – by the right and the left – on a number of things including voter rights, Coronavirus response, the Electoral College and immigration. You in this case is me, and I need to pay up first.
Don’t believe a thing Biden says. Don’t fall for Trump’s lies. This has been going on since humans became self-aware. There is no law that says beliefs or issues must be factual.
My survey is ready! This PAC has chosen only six Democrats in all of North Carolina to take this survey. I’ve been registered Independent for years. Seemed like the thing to do for me. I don’t tell others how they should register.
My other survey is ready! That PAC has chosen only a few hand-picked Republican to participate. Well surprise, surprise!
This is scattergun fundraising – shoot and hope you hit something. Well, politics is a messy business (business is the correct word here).
Last example: You haven’t sent us any money. We wish you would. Uh-huh. Wish in one hand and spit in the other and see which one fills up faster.
Perhaps I’m too critical about misleading or flat-out false politicking. But then, maybe nobody told them they shouldn’t do that.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.
