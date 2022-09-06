Curing what ails us

Fall begins in a few weeks when the sun travels over the equator. Soon, the leaves will begin to turn for the peak viewing weeks in October. Seasons of the year, and seasons of life, are fairly constant, but they often change in a heartbeat. Still, there are times where the change of seasons offers us all an opportunity to continue to engage each other.

The relationships we develop and keep with people over time — the friendships — are a huge marker for longevity, well-being, and happiness. A study by Nobel Prize winner Dan Kahneman reveals intimate relationships and the ability to socialize with others do add to a more positive well-being, and can be guards against workaholism and burnout. Additionally, in a 2014 newspaper column, David Brooks writes about the importance of “presentism” with others and offers tips for developing positive relationships and friendships. He suggests that people are either firefighters or builders. A firefighter is someone who blows into a relationship with a fury and tries to control details of the friendship or tries to handle every aspect of a relationship on their own. A builder is different. A builder seeks to accomplish actions for the simple joy of doing — not in an effort of control, but to meet the needs of another human being.

Brooks defines presentism as “the ability to perform tasks without trying to control or alter the elemental situation.” In short, a builder is in the friendship for the long haul — thick and thin — regardless of the circumstances and the events which may arrive through the journey of time, recognizes there are going to be challenges, and seeks the best for all involved. In a recent interview, he tells the story of a woman who was visiting an acquaintance and noticed she did not have a shower mat in her bathroom. Knowing the woman was going through a series of difficult situations, she simply went out and bought her a mat, placing it in her bathroom without saying a word. She became present both by meeting a need and assisting in a simple task to bless her friend. Some could describe this woman’s action as being intentional in someone else’s life while others would define it as being present and offering oneself in service. Such is a key to any healthy relationship.

Either way, these are the actions we should endeavor to take with one another as a cure against the destructive things going on in society right now, and we pretty much know what those things are. Being a better friend. Being a better partner in a marriage. Being a better colleague can provide huge dividends for us in society.

Coming out of the pandemic, there are major institutional shifts. Some workers are choosing to work at home more and not be at the office. Many local clubs and organizations are seeing declines in membership. Religious organizations are seeing decreased numbers. How are these changes in society going to affect the ways we relate as individuals? How will they affect relationships? There is no better time to think about presentism and being more intentional with one another. There is no better cure for our lives than doing something for someone else for the sheer joy of doing it. No return needed.

As fall approaches and the days get cooler and sunsets get earlier, many of us are thinking about the joys of having picnics and dinners with families or friends. And whether one is at home or out in the community, think about making or continuing the efforts to strengthen relationships and friendships on a one by one basis. Take some moments to make a difference just by offering help to others. This presentism especially starts in our families. One action at a time. Then, it should branch out into every other aspect of our lives.

Make no mistake, challenging ourselves to be more intentional and present can be hard. We may have to face some things within ourselves to gather the bravery and the courage to make it happen.

The great recording artist James Taylor has a song on his “October Road” album called “September Grass.” It speaks to this time of year and the intimacy needed for true friendships. A few lines go as follows, “Oh, September grass is the sweetest kind, it goes down easy like apple wine. Hope you don’t mind if I pour you some, made that much sweeter by the winter to come.”

Such lines are a reminder not to take all of our own cares too seriously as we look into the next seasons of life with the people we want to love and get to know.