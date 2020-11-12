Decency prevails? Sadly, millions don’t see it that way.

Behind the Capitol, on its east side, a seething throng of more than 1,000 Trump supporters stood shoulder to shoulder, mostly unmasked, some carrying handguns, spoke openly of refusing to accept the results. They were egged on by speakers saying much the same.

In some ways, it was if the election had never happened; that a result had been handed down, and then one warring faction had immediately gone back to its normal order of business.

By then, the November sun had begun to cool some, and I left feeling a little deflated, worried that perhaps that earlier optimism had been misguided.

It wasn't long after I got home that a colleague at a Canadian network where I often offer analysis and context on our very strange politics, texted me.

"Democracy prevails," she wrote. "Decency prevails.”

That's when it hit me: Americans aren't the only ones longing for healing. The rest of the world, which looks at us and sees the America we're all taught about in school, is looking to us to resume being the nation that we believe, in our best moments, ourselves to be: One that is kind, caring, open-handed, welcoming, and a protector of the vulnerable.

Yes, we've often fallen far short of that goal, as our tumultuous and tragic summer has taught us.