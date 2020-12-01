‘Defund the police’ undid the Democrats

There also were cultural, even personality, factors. Democrats, as one critic put it, can come across as “moralistic snobs.”

But nothing cut as deeply as the suspicion that Democrats excused crime, looting and rioting, as well as the fear they would handcuff the police and fail to protect innocent people’s lives and property.

That suspicion and fear hurt Democrats in some Latino communities and helped Trump win some Black male votes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How did Biden escape the damage? How did he win a 306-223 electoral vote victory, exactly the same as Trump’s victory in 2016?

First, Biden was a familiar figure. He’d been in Washington since 1972. Second, he had an image as a moderate; he even was criticized for it in the Democratic primaries, where he vanquished more liberal opponents. Third, he made clear where he stood in the fall campaign.

Biden told 60 million to 70 million Americans who watched the debates that he wasn’t for defunding the police. He promised he wouldn’t raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. He promised he wouldn’t take away private health insurance.