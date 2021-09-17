Are you bathing too frequently?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The passion of these zealots catches me off-guard. With all the geese and swans to worry about, who would have imagined that Rubber Duckie would be atop 2021’s endangered waterfowl list? Who imagined that singing in the shower would be reduced to “Well, I’m a-runnin’ down the road/Tryin’ to loosen my…To be continued”?

Proponents of infrequent bathing have mastered both positive and negative reinforcement to achieve their goals. My Google research for this column uncovered websites that promised my skin would be “vibrant and radiant” if I just cut back on washing. I think that ship has already sailed — and brushed its starboard hull against both cheeks, if my mirror is any indication.

Some websites warned me that too-frequent bathing could disrupt my skin’s microbiome. Seriously, if a little soap and water causes my good bacteria that much anguish, I’m not too confident about how they would handle a cage match with my BAD bacteria. Maybe the good bacteria should just quit while they’re ahead and accept a “participation” ribbon.

Several experts touted cutting back on the amount of water used as a means of saving the planet. I can just picture Jack Bauer of “24” racing against the clock to thwart such water-wasting villains. (“He showered for five minutes and one second! Nooooooooo!”)