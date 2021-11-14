Balancing our monuments

Last month, a similar monument was unveiled in Franklin, Tenn.: a statue titled “March to Freedom,” depicting one USCT soldier. It stands directly across the street from a Confederate statue.

The soldier stands with one foot on a decaying tree stump that signifies the end of the “tree of sorrow,” to which Black people were tied for sale or even hanged from as punishment, according to sculptor Joe Frank Howard. A pair of broken shackles lies partly buried in dirt, signifying that the Black soldiers were “never to be chained again.”

The statue’s organizers see it as a response, not just to the Confederacy, but to the white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville in 2017.

And in Culpeper County, Va., a new granite obelisk commemorating Black Civil War veterans was dedicated last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(They were) people who wanted freedom, willing to fight for it, be persistent in their dreams, to endure and to sacrifice for their families, Howard Lambert of the Freedom Foundation Virginia said. “This is the story of America.”

These are all fitting memorials to American patriots who fought for their freedom and to keep the nation together. Yet we fear, based on previous similar memorials, that some will object to their presence — destructively.