Don’t Arizona our North Carolina

Republican legislators in North Carolina are pushing to inspect the voting machines used in Durham County during the 2020 presidential election, in search of the invisible voter fraud that they insist exists, any proof of which has consistently eluded Republican officials across the country. It’s a project that will be popular in Trump circles, but in the larger picture, accomplishes nothing but to damage our state’s reputation and keep a popular lie in circulation.

Rep. Jeff McNeely, a North Carolina Republican and member of the Freedom Caucus, said he and other Republicans want to inspect the voting machines because of “many, many millions of accusations” of “machine tampering and votes being switched because of modems.”

This, despite the fact that North Carolina’s voting machines don’t have modems and can’t be connected to the internet. They’re designed so by law.

McNeely says he and other members of his group selected Durham County randomly, drawing the name from a hat.

Which is quite a coincidence, considering that the vast majority of Durham County’s votes went to Joe Biden in 2020 — and considering Republican legislators’ fruitless examination of Durham County’s ballots in 2016, which affirmed a preference for Gov. Roy Cooper over incumbent Pat McCrory.