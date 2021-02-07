EDITORIAL: Transparency imperative in government

Campbell and Putnam told board members the urgency was to make sure parents, teachers and staff had ample notice of any return to the classroom. If that truly were the case, then why did the agenda list Feb. 9 as the date of return that would be discussed and voted on? Many stakeholders – parents, teachers and staff – would agree that four-days’ notice to return to in-person learning would fall short of ample notice.

Consider the teachers who would’ve had only Friday and Monday to prepare for return to the classroom. Additionally, parents with children in day care could lose money or be penalized if they pull children from the program without prior notice.

When the motion was made to return children to school on Feb. 15, Craven spoke on behalf of working teens that would need more time to have their work schedules adjusted. The motion was then made to set the return date to Feb. 22, which passed unanimously.