GUEST EDITORIAL: Thankful for dedicated medical workers

On behalf of the Burke County Medical Society we would all like to reach out and extend a heartfelt thanks to all the medical professionals that have worked so diligently in the response to COVID-19 pandemic.

In no way does this indicate the pandemic is over, but as more and more people are able to receive their Covid vaccine, we are hoping that we have turned the corner, and this will soon be in our rearview mirror.

Many of you have sacrificed a lot in order to help and care for their fellow Burke County citizens and we are eternally grateful. From the medical perspective; the guidance, support, and encouragement of the leaders in this community has been outstanding and unprecedented.

That said, we would like to recognize a few members in our community that stand out and have made a tremendous impact for our community and who have giving of their time, energy and expertise to create an unprecedented “model of care,” (soon to be recognized nationally), for our citizens.

Dr. Gandhari Loomis, of Table Rock Family Medicine, has led the efforts for the establishment of the virtual hospital, the extended virtual hospital, and is now guiding us in the treatment and care of what is called “Long-Covid.”