GUEST EDITORIAL: Thankful for dedicated medical workers

On behalf of the Burke County Medical Society we would all like to reach out and extend a heartfelt thanks to all the medical professionals that have worked so diligently in the response to COVID-19 pandemic.
In no way does this indicate the pandemic is over, but as more and more people are able to receive their Covid vaccine, we are hoping that we have turned the corner, and this will soon be in our rearview mirror.
Many of you have sacrificed a lot in order to help and care for their fellow Burke County citizens and we are eternally grateful. From the medical perspective; the guidance, support, and encouragement of the leaders in this community has been outstanding and unprecedented.
That said, we would like to recognize a few members in our community that stand out and have made a tremendous impact for our community and who have giving of their time, energy and expertise to create an unprecedented “model of care,” (soon to be recognized nationally), for our citizens.
Dr. Gandhari Loomis, of Table Rock Family Medicine, has led the efforts for the establishment of the virtual hospital, the extended virtual hospital, and is now guiding us in the treatment and care of what is called “Long-Covid.”
The virtual hospital led by several excellent nurse clinicians has cared for at least 3,526 patients of Burke County and surrounding areas. The service via “virtual platform” has allowed us to care for patients that are quarantined at home, monitor their symptoms and help them to access the medical care needed depending on the progression of their symptoms. The extended virtual hospital allows us to send clinicians into patient’s homes and provide oxygen and other life-saving medical equipment. So far, 341 patients have been able to be treated at home by the “mobile hospital.” This in-tern has allowed us to decompress the emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. Dr. Loomis has also spearheaded the monoclonal antibody treatments/infusions in our community, a life-saving treatment for acutely ill COVID patients. So far 141 patients have been treated with this potentially life-saving care.
Dr. Rahul Sampath, an infectious disease specialist with Blue Ridge Medical Group, has helped all of us keep up with the "science of this disease." Giving us weekly updates of the disease, it’s progress, as well as proper care and treatment. As a novel virus, the care and treatment of this disease has evolved rapidly and his expertise has allowed us to stay ahead of the curve and provide the most advanced care possible. He has helped us to weed out all the different opinions, rumors and often-misleading advice in this worldwide pandemic.
We are also very indebted to Dr. Seth Hawkins and his team at EMS as well as Dr. Alsatt and team in the Emergency Department. These are really the front line. They treat every patient who needs care and have worked to keep patients, staff and visitors alike safe. All while risking their own and their family’s health each time that they go to work.
We are also very thankful to Dr. Amoako and Dr. Ishmael and the rest of the hospitalist and ICU teams. They have been working long hard hours and working miracles for the COVID patients that have been admitted to the hospital.
Although we have not won this battle, we are winning. With the help of all of you, diligent in the three W’s; washing your hands, wearing your masks and wait 6 feet apart, we can go on to win this war against this terrible pandemic. Our hearts go out to all family members who have lost loved ones from this disease.